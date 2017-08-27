Subscribe
    Forbes' 2016 list of the most expensive ZIP codes in America includes 29 on Long Island, with Sagaponack as the most expensive on Long Island and No. 4 on the list overall, as well as five Manhattan ZIP codes in the Top 10.

    For Long Island, Great Neck was the most frequent Long Island location on the list, with 11024 at No. 60, 11023 at No. 291 and 11020 at No. 302. The Island added three new ones year-over-year boosting its presence by one.

    Check out the full list of the 2016 expensive ZIP codes on Long Island below. To see the full list, click here.

    Sagaponack

    Sagaponack, 11962 2016 rank: 4 2015 rank: 2
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Sagaponack, 11962
    2016 rank: 4
    2015 rank: 2
    Median price: $7,008,269
    Average days on market: 104

    Bridgehampton

    Bridgehampton, 11932 2016 rank: 19 2015 rank: 26
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Bridgehampton, 11932
    2016 rank: 19
    2015 rank: 26
    Median price: $4,857,429
    Average days on market: 110

    Water Mill

    Water Mill, 11976 2016 rank: 36 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Water Mill, 11976
    2016 rank: 36
    2015 rank: 18
    Median price: $3,990,769
    Average days on market: 98

    Wainscott

    Wainscott, 11975 2016 rank: 57 2015 rank: 21
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Wainscott, 11975
    2016 rank: 57
    2015 rank: 21
    Median price: $3,171,923
    Average days on market: 128

    Amagansett

    Amagansett, 11930 2016 rank: 59 2015 rank: 63
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Amagansett, 11930
    2016 rank: 59
    2015 rank: 63
    Median price: $3,080,308
    Average days on market: 138

    Great Neck

    Kings Point, 11024 2016 rank: 60 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Kings Point, 11024
    2016 rank: 60
    2015 rank: 60
    Median price: $3,071,000
    Average days on market: 133

    Quogue

    Quogue, 11959 2016 rank: 73 2015 rank: 70
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Quogue, 11959
    2016 rank: 73
    2015 rank: 70
    Median price: $2,831,913
    Average days on market: 230

    Old Westbury

    Old Westbury, 11568 2016 rank: 78 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Old Westbury, 11568
    2016 rank: 78
    2015 rank: 44
    Median price: $2,767,577
    Average days on market: 284

    Glen Head

    Glen Head, 11545 2016 rank: 92 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Glen Head, 11545
    2016 rank: 92
    2015 rank: 129
    Median price: $2,530,179
    Average days on market: 202

    Mill Neck

    Mill Neck, 11765 2016 rank: 107 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Mill Neck, 11765
    2016 rank: 107
    2015 rank: 103
    Median price: $2,313,269
    Average days on market: 202

    Southampton

    Southampton, 11968 2016 rank: 112 2015 rank: 112
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Southampton, 11968
    2016 rank: 112
    2015 rank: 112
    Median price: $2,300,000
    Average days on market: 116

    Westhampton Beach

    Westhampton Beach, 11978 2015 rank: 123 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Westhampton Beach, 11978
    2015 rank: 123
    2015 rank: 172
    Median price: $2,186,102
    Average days on market: 178

    Sag Harbor

    Sag Harbor, 11963 2016 rank: 132 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Sag Harbor, 11963
    2016 rank: 132
    2015 rank: 136
    Median price: $2,145,769
    Average days on market: 118

    Manhasset

    Manhasset, 11030 2016 rank: 169 2015 rank: 141
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Manhasset, 11030
    2016 rank: 169
    2015 rank: 141
    Median price: $1,917,763
    Average days on market: 146

    Montauk

    Montauk, 11954 2016 rank: 171 2015 rank: 224
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Montauk, 11954
    2016 rank: 171
    2015 rank: 224
    Median price: $1,914,520
    Average days on market: 169

    Peconic

    Peconic, 11958 2016 rank: 208 2015 rank: 397
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Peconic, 11958
    2016 rank: 208
    2015 rank: 397
    Median price: $1,717,222
    Average days on market: 134

    East Hampton

    East Hampton, 11937 2016 rank: 217 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    East Hampton, 11937
    2016 rank: 217
    2015 rank: 206
    Median price: $1,694,561
    Average days on market: 121

    Oyster Bay

    Oyster Bay, 11771 2016 rank: 236 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Oyster Bay, 11771
    2016 rank: 236
    2015 rank: 197
    Median price: $1,635,722
    Average days on market: 183

    Locust Valley

    Locust Valley, 11560 2015 rank: 251 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Locust Valley, 11560
    2015 rank: 251
    2015 rank: 124
    Median price: $1,599,308
    Average days on market: 179

    Great Neck

    Great Neck, 11023 2016 rank: 291 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Great Neck, 11023
    2016 rank: 291
    2015 rank: 365
    Median price: $1,479,846
    Average days on market: 127

    Great Neck

    Great Neck, 11020 2016 rank: 302 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Great Neck, 11020
    2016 rank: 302
    2015 rank: 268
    Median price: $1,463,092
    Average days on market: 114

    Cold Spring Harbor

    Cold Spring Harbor, 11724 2016 rank: 315 2015
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Cold Spring Harbor, 11724
    2016 rank: 315
    2015 rank: 192
    Median price: $1,437,731
    Average days on market: 199

    Roslyn

    Roslyn, 11576 2016 rank: 328 2015 rank: 336
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Roslyn, 11576
    2016 rank: 328
    2015 rank: 336
    Median price: $1,410,042
    Average days on market: 141

    Port Washington

    Port Washington, 11050 2016 rank: 332 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Port Washington, 11050
    2016 rank: 332
    2015 rank: 348
    Median price: $1,399,774
    Average days on market: 168

    Remsenburg

    Remsenburg, 11960 2015 rank: 354 2015 rank: 320
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Remsenburg, 11960
    2015 rank: 354
    2015 rank: 320
    Median price:$1,362,846
    Average days on market: 200

    Lawrence

    Lawrence, 11559 2016 rank: 381 2015 rank: n/a
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Lawrence, 11559
    2016 rank: 381
    2015 rank: n/a
    Median price: $1,317,923
    Average days on market: 228

    Westhampton

    Westhampton, 11977 2016 rank: 400 2015 rank: n/a
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Westhampton, 11977
    2016 rank: 400
    2015 rank: n/a
    Median price: $1,291,295
    Average days on market: 183

    Shelter Island

    Shelter Island, 11964 2016 rank: 428 2015 rank:
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Shelter Island, 11964
    2016 rank: 428
    2015 rank: 334
    Median price: $1,240,181
    Average days on market: 142

    Syosset

    Syosset, 11791 2016 rank: 503 2015 rank: n/a
    (Credit: Google Maps)

    Syosset, 11791
    2016 rank: 503
    2015 rank: n/a
    Median price: $1,138,154
    Average days on market: 176

