Forbes' 2016 most expensive ZIP codes on Long Island
Forbes' 2016 list of the most expensive ZIP codes in America includes 29 on Long Island, with Sagaponack as the most expensive on Long Island and No. 4 on the list overall, as well as five Manhattan ZIP codes in the Top 10.
For Long Island, Great Neck was the most frequent Long Island location on the list, with 11024 at No. 60, 11023 at No. 291 and 11020 at No. 302. The Island added three new ones year-over-year boosting its presence by one.
Check out the full list of the 2016 expensive ZIP codes on Long Island below. To see the full list, click here.
Sagaponack(Credit: Google Maps)
Sagaponack, 11962
2016 rank: 4
2015 rank: 2
Median price: $7,008,269
Average days on market: 104
Bridgehampton(Credit: Google Maps)
Bridgehampton, 11932
2016 rank: 19
2015 rank: 26
Median price: $4,857,429
Average days on market: 110
Water Mill(Credit: Google Maps)
Water Mill, 11976
2016 rank: 36
2015 rank: 18
Median price: $3,990,769
Average days on market: 98
Wainscott(Credit: Google Maps)
Wainscott, 11975
2016 rank: 57
2015 rank: 21
Median price: $3,171,923
Average days on market: 128
Amagansett(Credit: Google Maps)
Amagansett, 11930
2016 rank: 59
2015 rank: 63
Median price: $3,080,308
Average days on market: 138
Great Neck(Credit: Google Maps)
Kings Point, 11024
2016 rank: 60
2015 rank: 60
Median price: $3,071,000
Average days on market: 133
Quogue(Credit: Google Maps)
Quogue, 11959
2016 rank: 73
2015 rank: 70
Median price: $2,831,913
Average days on market: 230
Old Westbury(Credit: Google Maps)
Old Westbury, 11568
2016 rank: 78
2015 rank: 44
Median price: $2,767,577
Average days on market: 284
Glen Head(Credit: Google Maps)
Glen Head, 11545
2016 rank: 92
2015 rank: 129
Median price: $2,530,179
Average days on market: 202
Mill Neck(Credit: Google Maps)
Mill Neck, 11765
2016 rank: 107
2015 rank: 103
Median price: $2,313,269
Average days on market: 202
Southampton(Credit: Google Maps)
Southampton, 11968
2016 rank: 112
2015 rank: 112
Median price: $2,300,000
Average days on market: 116
Westhampton Beach(Credit: Google Maps)
Westhampton Beach, 11978
2015 rank: 123
2015 rank: 172
Median price: $2,186,102
Average days on market: 178
Sag Harbor(Credit: Google Maps)
Sag Harbor, 11963
2016 rank: 132
2015 rank: 136
Median price: $2,145,769
Average days on market: 118
Manhasset(Credit: Google Maps)
Manhasset, 11030
2016 rank: 169
2015 rank: 141
Median price: $1,917,763
Average days on market: 146
Montauk(Credit: Google Maps)
Montauk, 11954
2016 rank: 171
2015 rank: 224
Median price: $1,914,520
Average days on market: 169
Peconic(Credit: Google Maps)
Peconic, 11958
2016 rank: 208
2015 rank: 397
Median price: $1,717,222
Average days on market: 134
East Hampton(Credit: Google Maps)
East Hampton, 11937
2016 rank: 217
2015 rank: 206
Median price: $1,694,561
Average days on market: 121
Oyster Bay(Credit: Google Maps)
Oyster Bay, 11771
2016 rank: 236
2015 rank: 197
Median price: $1,635,722
Average days on market: 183
Locust Valley(Credit: Google Maps)
Locust Valley, 11560
2015 rank: 251
2015 rank: 124
Median price: $1,599,308
Average days on market: 179
Great Neck(Credit: Google Maps)
Great Neck, 11023
2016 rank: 291
2015 rank: 365
Median price: $1,479,846
Average days on market: 127
Great Neck(Credit: Google Maps)
Great Neck, 11020
2016 rank: 302
2015 rank: 268
Median price: $1,463,092
Average days on market: 114
Cold Spring Harbor(Credit: Google Maps)
Cold Spring Harbor, 11724
2016 rank: 315
2015 rank: 192
Median price: $1,437,731
Average days on market: 199
Roslyn(Credit: Google Maps)
Roslyn, 11576
2016 rank: 328
2015 rank: 336
Median price: $1,410,042
Average days on market: 141
Port Washington(Credit: Google Maps)
Port Washington, 11050
2016 rank: 332
2015 rank: 348
Median price: $1,399,774
Average days on market: 168
Remsenburg(Credit: Google Maps)
Remsenburg, 11960
2015 rank: 354
2015 rank: 320
Median price:$1,362,846
Average days on market: 200
Lawrence(Credit: Google Maps)
Lawrence, 11559
2016 rank: 381
2015 rank: n/a
Median price: $1,317,923
Average days on market: 228
Westhampton(Credit: Google Maps)
Westhampton, 11977
2016 rank: 400
2015 rank: n/a
Median price: $1,291,295
Average days on market: 183
Shelter Island(Credit: Google Maps)
Shelter Island, 11964
2016 rank: 428
2015 rank: 334
Median price: $1,240,181
Average days on market: 142
Syosset(Credit: Google Maps)
Syosset, 11791
2016 rank: 503
2015 rank: n/a
Median price: $1,138,154
Average days on market: 176
