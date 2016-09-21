The East Hampton estate where former first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis spent her summers and became an accomplished preteen equestrienne is now on the market for $38.995 million.

Lasata, situated on 7.15 acres, was designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson and completed in 1917. It became a Bouvier family compound after her paternal grandmother, Maude Frances Sergeant Bouvier, bought the home in 1925 with an inheritance. Maude’s husband, Major John Vernou Bouvier, Jr., bought the home after his wife’s death in 1940.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Reed Krakoff, the former creative director for Coach, bought the property with his wife, Delphine, an interior designer, in 2007. Since then, the property, which has a total of 10 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms, has been fully renovated, according to a listing.

The primary parcel contains the main home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a two-bedroom pool house with a brick patio and a three-car garage. An adjacent 3.7-acre parcel that was also part of the original estate includes a tennis court and is listed separately for $14.995 million.

The home is hitting the market as “Jackie,” a biopic starring Natalie Portman that focuses on the immediate aftermath of her husband’s 1963 assassination, is making waves on the film festival circuit.

Inside Lasata, an Algonquin word for “place of peace,” there is a sunken living room, a sunroom, a formal dining room, a second-floor sun porch, a master bedroom with sitting room, a bush-lined stone patio, formal gardens and an in-ground heated pool. The grounds include open green lawns and mature Linden, London Planes, Cork and American Elm trees, according to the listing.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The listing agents are Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group and Peter Turino of Brown Harris Stevens.