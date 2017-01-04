A carriage house and separate cottage that were once part of Albert Gwynne Vanderbilt’s estate in Mill Neck, set on the second-highest point on Long Island, have hit the market for the first time in more than 40 years. The five-acre parcel is listed for $2.25 million.
The four-bedroom carriage house, built in the 1930s, and the four-bedroom caretaker’s cottage, had been part of the estate owned at one point by Vanderbilt. First called Hillendale and later Oakley Court, the estate was eventually subdivided.
“This portion of the property was the superintendent’s cottage for the estate and the carriage house and garage,” says listing agent Clifford Packingham of Engel and Völkers.
The main house has a two-bedroom staff wing, an attached four-stall stable and tack room, and a clay tile roof.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.