Original millwork is plentiful in this unusually shaped four-bedroom, two-bath French Tudor home in Hewlett, which features a sunken living room with built-in shelves and hardwood paneling around an original fireplace. The asking price is $649,000.
The circa-1927 residence has been in the same family for about 50 years.
Principal rooms in the 1,952-square-foot residence on an 80-by-103-foot lot include a dining room with exposed wood ceiling beams, an eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a wood-paneled den.
“The den was pretty much the recreation room,” says owner Robert H. Doud. “The property has a large rear yard and a large side yard. As kids, we used to play kickball, Wiffle ball and baseball there.”
The three main bedrooms and a full bath are on the second floor.
A brick wall lines the front patio, from which a walking path curves around to a side door. The backyard has a brick patio, storage shed, detached two-car garage and brick barbecue, Doud says.
The listing agents are Robin Joy Alpert and Dorothy Hall of Becker Realty Services.
