An 11,590-square-foot Bridgehampton estate is the latest by designer James Michael Howard to hit the market. The asking price is $11.95 million.

Filled with furnishings from around the world, the seven-bedroom, 10 1⁄2 -bath mansion on 1.08 acres was designed by Howard — whose wife, designer Phoebe Howard, writes a monthly design advice column called Dear Mrs. Howard and co-owns and operates Mrs. Howard stores. For this home, James Michael Howard collaborated with Bobby McAlpine of McAlpine-Tankersley Architecture and Landscape in New York City, Atlanta, Nashville and Montgomery and Alabama, and Michael Derrig of East Hampton-based Landscape Details Inc.

Interior architectural details include high timber- and groin-vaulted ceilings, floating stairs and custom British-built mahogany windows and doors with European-style hardware. There are also Marmorino plaster finishes, inlaid parquet floors and custom mosaic marble floors.

A porte cochere built using reclaimed cobblestones leads to the home’s foyer and entrance hall. Inside, a great room with 30-foot beamed ceilings and walls of windows includes multiple seating areas, a custom fireplace, gallery and formal dining room with doors to a terrace.

The dining room flows to a study with Paul McCobb chairs and a fireplace. A professional-grade eat-in kitchen includes a 10-seat breakfast area with a fireplace and custom leather banquette. The foyer and gallery open to a large family room with tea-paper ceilings.

A first-floor master bedroom wing includes a sitting area with fireplace, walk-in closet and en-suite bath with marble-slab walls, a stand-alone tub and Van Cleve cream garden seats. Upstairs, a junior master suite and bedroom suite open to a roof terrace with Lane Venture rafter chairs. Each of the four second-floor suites has balconies.

A lower level has two additional bedroom suites, a 16-seat theater, bar and recreation room with fireplace and pool table. Energy-efficient and smart-home systems include geothermal HVAC, Control4 technology and Lutron lighting system. The home is equipped with an elevator.

Manicured grounds include green lawns, mature specimen trees, boxwood parterre, climbing hydrangeas and antique British garden ornaments. There is a heated pool, covered cabana, outdoor fireplace and built-in kitchen. A pool house in the cabana has a full bathroom and dressing room. Stone patios lead to a two-car garage.

Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group is the listing agent.