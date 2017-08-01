A fully furnished home in Fire Island’s Water Island community listed for $4 million is nestled in sand and brush and surrounded by Fire Island National Seashore parkland, its listing agent says.
The approximately 2.1-acre waterfront property now is most easily accessible by boat, says CJ Mingolelli of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. A dock shared with neighboring homes connects to a private walk to the residence.
“It’s really remote — you truly are one with nature,” he says. “It’s an amazing place.”
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was updated around 2000, Mingolelli says. In the modern-styled main portion, there are two bedrooms and two baths, an open floor plan, and a living/dining room with large water-facing windows and doors to a deck.
A guest wing has a screened-in porch and en-suite bedroom suites with vaulted ceilings and window lights. Hardwood floors are found throughout the home.
Off the second-floor master bedroom suite, a private deck with views looms above an in-ground pool.
The property has about 200 feet of direct beach waterfront, as well as a brick patio.
