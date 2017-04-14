Raise a glass to this $1.198 million Garden City Colonial, which includes a 900-bottle wine room among its recent upgrades.
“Everything has been redone within the last 10 years,” listing agent Matthew Chiarelli of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says of the four-bedroom, three-bath home.
The approximately 3,000-square-foot home’s great room, which was expanded five years ago, has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. The climate-controlled wine room in the basement, which is secured by an access code, was added during the same project as was a gym with wrestling mats, treadmills and mounted TVs.
Elsewhere on the first floor, there is a living room, a computer room and a large eat-in kitchen with an island and granite surfaces. The master bedroom suite — one of four bedrooms on the second floor — includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath with two sinks and a Jacuzzi tub.
The home has three-zone central HVAC, a year-old hot water heater and a full-house water filtration system, Chiarelli says. A home security system including burglar alarms and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, can be monitored by a smartphone, as can a lighting system. There is a one-car attached garage.
Sliding doors in the kitchen open to a covered paver patio with a speaker system, a ceiling fan and a wood-burning fireplace, which Chiarelli says was added about three years ago. The patio steps down to a built-in barbecue area with a refrigerator. The fenced 60-by-126-foot property has in-ground sprinklers.
