Gardner Cowles III, part of media family that once published Look magazine and newspapers around the country, including the Sag Harbor Express, has listed his Southampton home for $3.95 million.
Cowles, known as “Pat,” sold the Express, the family’s last media holding, to its editor in 2002.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on almost an acre in Southampton Village, with a gunite pool.
It is listed with Michael Daly of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
