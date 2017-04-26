This nine-bedroom Kensington Village home listed for $2.65 million was built by noted architect Henry Otis Chapman in 1929 and has since had just two owners.

“It comes out of ‘The Great Gatsby era,’” says Janet Marcus of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The all-brick Georgian Colonial, with 12-foot ceilings, includes an oversized entry hallway, which Marcus says was used by the homeowners to host family wedding receptions.

The hallway includes a grand staircase that, on the first landing, features French doors that open to a balcony overlooking the backyard of the .59-acre corner property.

Walls of floor-to-ceiling French doors line the main level of the 6,903-square-foot home, which has six full bathrooms and three half-baths. The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace flanked by doors that open to a private professional suite. A banquet-sized dining room, which also includes a wood-burning fireplace, features an arched doorway leading into a walk-in china closet. The kitchen, with a butler’s pantry and center island, has been updated to included stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The master bedroom on the second floor includes a dressing area with its own bathroom. Next to the master is a guest room, which is also en suite. Both rooms feature doors that open to a private terrace. A separate wing on the second floor includes four additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. A back staircase leads down to the kitchen, and another leads to the walk-up attic, which includes three bedrooms, a bathroom and a front-to-back bonus room.

Some of the home’s original features remain. In a closet on the third floor is an old-fashioned hand crank used to retract the foyer’s chandelier in order to clean it and change light bulbs, Marcus says. Once fueled by coal, the home still features its original coal chute. The three-car garage, previously for horse and buggy, has barn doors and tin ceilings.

The house itself, Marcus says, “has incredible architectural detail that you don’t necessarily see in new construction homes anymore.”

The home includes two porches and a basketball court.