There’s a two-time Super Bowl MVP moving into the neighborhood. Giants quarterback Eli Manning recently purchased a house in Quogue for $8.5 million.

Public records show that the title for Manning’s home in Summit, New Jersey, is under Mr. Chester LLC, the same limited liability company that purchased the Hamptons home. There is speculation that the corporation is named after Manning’s dog Chester, the subject of a People magazine profile in 2014. A deed from the Suffolk County clerk’s office shows that Manning, under the corporation name, closed on the home in Quogue in October.

Manning’s new waterfront Quogue home, at nearly 7,000-square-feet, boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on 1.21-acre property.

“He’s been looking for a while,” says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who has been selling real estate in Quogue for 30 years. “He’s been here forever. He’s been renting here for years and years and years.”

Morabito, a Giants fan, rented one of his listings to Manning and said he was “delightful. He was a perfect gentleman.”

When Manning, 36, rented a home in Quogue this past summer, he worked out at Westhampton High School, throwing passes to the school’s varsity football players.

“I think it’s wonderful for him to be in our community,” says Morabito.