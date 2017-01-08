Homeowner Jay Sessa says he fulfilled “a lifelong dream” when he and his wife, Paula, purchased their 0.94-acre Shelter Island property in 1992. “I grew up summering on Shelter Island, since 1961,” says Sessa. The home is now on the market for $1.175 million.

The 2,958-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home, which Sessa built in 1994 with friend and builder Brett Poleshuk, is ideal for golf-loving families. “I grew up playing golf at Gardiner’s Bay with my parents, and have enjoyed playing with my children over the last 25 years,” says Sessa, who says he has been a club champion 15 times and whose children have also won several club championships between them.

“The location, on the second hole of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, is perfect, because it was one of the flatter lots on the golf course, but more importantly was situated where golf balls never travel,” he says. “So while we have terrific vistas of the course, we are never in harm’s way.”

The property features a gunite pool and an outdoor patio. “My wife, Paula, is an interior designer by trade, and she designed the floor plan,” says Sessa. “We built our dream home.”

Debra Von Brook-Binder of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.