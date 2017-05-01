A nearly 3-acre property in Great Neck comes with a five-bedroom home and a two-bedroom guest cottage. It is on the market for $3.888 million.

The home maintains its 1920s grandeur, with intricate moldings and two fireplaces, including one in the master suite. There is also a pub room with a curved wooden bar. Aside from the guesthouse, the property has a pool and pool house, as well as tennis and basketball courts.

“Those things on the property turn it into a country club,” says listing agent Andrea Levine of Keller Williams Realty.