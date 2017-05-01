A nearly 3-acre property in Great Neck comes with a five-bedroom home and a two-bedroom guest cottage. It is on the market for $3.888 million.
The home maintains its 1920s grandeur, with intricate moldings and two fireplaces, including one in the master suite. There is also a pub room with a curved wooden bar. Aside from the guesthouse, the property has a pool and pool house, as well as tennis and basketball courts.
“Those things on the property turn it into a country club,” says listing agent Andrea Levine of Keller Williams Realty.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.