A 4,200-square-foot home under construction in East Hampton uses green energy sources to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint and minimal energy costs, its builder says. It is listed for $2.95 million.

The cedar, stucco and glass six-bedroom, 5 1⁄2- bath home being built by Southampton-based Modern Net Zero on a 0.92-acre lot will have geothermal HVAC and an 18 kilowatt GreenLogic Energy solar system.

“Our goal with this home and the others we work on is to create the homes of the future,” says Marc Cléjan, founder and general manager of Modern Net Zero. The home is slated for completion this fall.

Other environmentally friendly features include an insulated concrete form foundation, fresh air ventilation and extensive insulation. Smart-home technologies will allow the buyer to remotely control HVAC, home security and Sonos sound systems, Cléjan says.

European-inspired interior design by Cléjan’s wife, Anna Cléjan, Modern Net Zero’s lead designer, incorporates about 100 recessed LED light fixtures and Grohe and Duravit fixtures throughout.

Plans call for a double-height entry with a floating steel staircase and an open plan with full-height sliding glass doors, living room with 10-foot ceilings and gas fireplace, and dining room. A mahogany sun deck off the living room flows to a covered porch with gas fireplace.

The kitchen boasts custom Bilotta cabinetry, Silestone counters and Liebherr, Bertazzoni and Bosch appliances. Elsewhere, there is an en suite junior master bedroom.

Upstairs, there is an en suite master bedroom with a full bath and two walk-in closets as well as two more en suite bedrooms and a laundry. An additional suite is in the finished lower level, which contains a 100-bottle wine cellar, media room and space for a sixth bedroom or home gym.

The hilltop property is planted with noninvasive grasses, mature trees and evergreens. Creature comforts include an outdoor shower and solar-heated, 16-by-40-foot in-ground gunite saltwater pool and hot tub.

The home is listed with Vanessa Mothes and Bryan Midlam of Compass Real Estate.