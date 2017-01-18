A four-bedroom condo on the grounds of the former Southampton estate of Merrill Lynch co-founder Charles E. Merrill is on the market for $2.1 million.

The condominium complex, in the center of Southampton Village, was developed in the early 1980s.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The main house, designed by Stanford White, now contains the condo-complex clubhouse, which has a pool and tennis courts.

“It’s pretty popular with the established Southampton crowd,” says Drew Green of Saunders & Associates, who is co-listing the property with Margot Horn.

Green says units in the complex, called Whitefield, don’t come on the market very often.

A four-bedroom condo on the grounds of an estate in Southampton Village is on the market in January 2017 for $2.1 million. Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates / Todor Tsvetkov

“People tend to buy them and hold them for long periods of time,” Green says.