A four-bedroom condo on the grounds of the former Southampton estate of Merrill Lynch co-founder Charles E. Merrill is on the market for $2.1 million.
The condominium complex, in the center of Southampton Village, was developed in the early 1980s.
The main house, designed by Stanford White, now contains the condo-complex clubhouse, which has a pool and tennis courts.
“It’s pretty popular with the established Southampton crowd,” says Drew Green of Saunders & Associates, who is co-listing the property with Margot Horn.
Green says units in the complex, called Whitefield, don’t come on the market very often.
“People tend to buy them and hold them for long periods of time,” Green says.
