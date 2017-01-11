This 4,400-square-foot Head of the Harbor Colonial overlooking the Stony Brook Duck Pond is listed for $1.199 million.

Built in 2004 on 2.37 tree-lined acres perched above the pond and Stony Brook Village, the five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has water views from most rear-facing rooms and an enclosed, waterfront gazebo.

The residence features an open floor plan with a first-floor master bedroom suite with tray ceilings, a pair of large walk-in closets and a sitting room containing a fireplace with an intricate marble mantle. There is a second first-floor bedroom.

An eat-in kitchen opens through a pillared archway to the family room, which features built-in custom cabinetry and a stone wall fireplace. The formal dining room has a recessed ceiling and detailed molding and paneling.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a full bath and a bonus room with panoramic wintertime views that could become a second-floor great room, says listing agent Maria Orlandi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Wood floors are found in many rooms.

The kitchen in this Head of the Harbor Colonial opens into a family room. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

There is three-zone central air conditioning and heat.

In addition to the gazebo, the property has a hot tub, patio, a 16-zone in-ground sprinkler system and a three-car attached garage.