This 4,400-square-foot Head of the Harbor Colonial overlooking the Stony Brook Duck Pond is listed for $1.199 million.
Built in 2004 on 2.37 tree-lined acres perched above the pond and Stony Brook Village, the five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has water views from most rear-facing rooms and an enclosed, waterfront gazebo.
The residence features an open floor plan with a first-floor master bedroom suite with tray ceilings, a pair of large walk-in closets and a sitting room containing a fireplace with an intricate marble mantle. There is a second first-floor bedroom.
An eat-in kitchen opens through a pillared archway to the family room, which features built-in custom cabinetry and a stone wall fireplace. The formal dining room has a recessed ceiling and detailed molding and paneling.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a full bath and a bonus room with panoramic wintertime views that could become a second-floor great room, says listing agent Maria Orlandi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Wood floors are found in many rooms.
There is three-zone central air conditioning and heat.
In addition to the gazebo, the property has a hot tub, patio, a 16-zone in-ground sprinkler system and a three-car attached garage.
