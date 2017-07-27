A newly constructed mansion in Hewlett Harbor with a glitzy, Old World look listed Thursday morning for $29.995 million.
The 12,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom home was built last year on nearly 2 waterfront acres with a dock on Macy Channel, which leads to Hewlett Bay. It features a foyer with a nearly 30-foot ceiling and a dual marble staircase with a wood and metal banister. There are marble floors throughout the main level and walls of Venetian stucco decorated with crown moldings. The open kitchen is decorated with multiple crystal chandeliers.
“It is like Gold Coast on the South Shore,” says Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who says that she is planning to list the property Thursday.
Most properties in the area sit on 1 acre, so it is unique, Gerber says.
The home, served by an elevator, has a movie theater, bar room and billiards room in addition to a living room, formal dining room and family room. There is an attached three-car garage.
The landscaped property features a tennis court, a porch with an outdoor kitchen and a gazebo.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.