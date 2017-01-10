This renovated hillside California ranch in Huntington has the feel of a cosmopolitan Manhattan loft, says its listing agent. The circa-1962 home is listed for $729,000.
The four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home on a 0.8-acre lot was gut-renovated to create “one big beautiful entertaining space” on the lower level, says listing agent Sabrina Teplin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. There, a white kitchen with a large center island opens to the living/family room, which has a stone fireplace.
Large windows and wood floors are found throughout the home. The dining room steps out to a patio with an outdoor brick pizza oven and a large wood deck.
Upstairs, a master bedroom has a full bath en-suite and a walk-in closet. Three bedrooms — one of which opens to a private north-facing balcony — share a full bath. Some rooms have views of Huntington Harbor in the distance, she adds.
The home has a two-car attached garage, central air conditioning, high-efficiency gas heat and an in-ground sprinkler system.
