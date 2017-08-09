Silk industrialist Emil J. Stehli’s Hawk Hill Place, a seven-bedroom, 6½-bath Lattingtown estate dating to 1925, is now on the market for $1.399 million.
Designed by Harrie Lindeberg protégé Maurice Fatio and William Treanor, the Neo-Colonial-style house was originally a 30-room mansion until the home was divided in 1967, says listing agent Barbara Brundige of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The current U-shaped, 6,722-square-foot residence set on 3.02 acres is ideal for allowing multiple generations of a family to live together under one roof, she adds.
A courtyard-style entrance opens to a gallery hallway that is “perfect for artwork and treasures,” says Brundige. The great room is a ballroom with English Oak paneling, a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and barrel-vaulted ceilings with plaster ornamentation. A “spectacular” formal dining room boasts original plaster moldings.
A solarium hallway with French doors opens to a patio and the front courtyard. It connects to a two-story guest wing with two bedrooms, a full bath and a living room. An identical second-story layout is ripe for restoration, Brundige says.
That guest wing features one of the home’s three unconnected second-floor spaces. A master bedroom suite in the main house includes two full baths and a dressing room. The next owner can also finish the former servant’s quarters, located over the kitchen and dining room, as additional guest bedrooms.
Recent updates include a new roof, a custom country kitchen with a breakfast nook, updated windows and refreshed paint. Approximately a half-dozen Fujitsu HVAC units are spread throughout, Brundige says.
Home ownership includes rights to join the Lattingtown Village Beach and the Glen Cove city golf course.
