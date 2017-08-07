A historic Delano & Aldrich-designed brick mansion in Oyster Bay Cove was once part of the sprawling Four Winds estate, its listing agent says. The asking price is $2.3 million.

The eight-bedroom home with five full baths and four half-baths was originally built in 1928 for stockbroker Gerard Beekman Hoppin and wife Rosina Sherman Hoyt, a grandniece of scorched-earth Union Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, according to a September 2013 Newsday report. Then, the property was listed for $3.6 million.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Hardwood floors, eight fireplaces and intricate millwork are found throughout the residence. The nearly 7,000-square-foot home’s entry rotunda boasts slate floors, his-and-hers sitting rooms and a powder room. It leads to a spiral staircase that ascends three stories toward a glass dome wrapped in a blue-and-white sky mural.

A marble fireplace is found in the formal dining room. A cherrywood-paneled library includes large windows, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. Off of the library, there is a flower room.

The second-floor master bedroom suite includes a dressing room, two full baths, built-in closets and a marble fireplace. Fireplaces are found in two more bedroom suites on the level.

A ballroom opens to a terrace and includes a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace, says listing agent Dona Malter of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Former servant’s quarters can also be reconfigured and finished as additional bedrooms, she adds.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The 4.5-acre property includes an attached two-car garage and a large backyard patio accessible from the great room and the library. Specimen plantings include Linden trees that line the front driveway.