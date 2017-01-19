Historic remnants of Port Jefferson’s first hospital are still visible at this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home listed for $565,000.

“If you peek behind the wall going downstairs into the basement, you can see medicine bottles from its early hospital days,” says Terry Burke of the home his wife Lynn’s parents bought in 1961. Myrtle DeYoung opened the Cottage Hospital here in 1927, which primarily handled births as well as minor operations and emergency care.

For a time, the property was also the Liberty Hollow bed-and-breakfast, he adds.

The home was originally built for Richard Willis and his family between 1903 and 1905, according to “Port Homes: Historical Homes of Port Jefferson,” published by the Historical Society of Greater Port Jefferson in 2002. Wood floors, wainscoting, custom moldings and crystal doorknobs are found throughout the home. Most of the windows have been updated within the past five years, Burke says.

A large foyer is the focal point of the first floor and leads to the dining room and a living room with a fireplace. Off the kitchen, there is an enclosed porch with views of the tree-filled 0.54-acre property.

Five bedrooms, a full bath and an en-suite master bedroom are situated on the second floor. A finished basement with a walkout entrance includes a living room with a brick fireplace, an additional bedroom and a full bathroom.

The Cottage Hospital would return to private ownership after the death of prominent local shipbuilder John T. Mather in 1928, whose will provided funds for the construction of a new hospital in Port Jefferson. DeYoung was named the first executive nurse of the John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, which opened on Dec. 29, 1929.

The listing agent is Patricia Texiera, of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life.