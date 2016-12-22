A former mayor of Sea Cliff and his family once lived in this Victorian listed for $789,000 on a 40-by-120-foot lot, says its listing agent.
The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home that dates back to 1878 is filled with original features and historical colors, says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty Corp.
The front Dutch door opens to a foyer that leads to the living room and a staircase with decorative moldings and carved banisters. Visitors reach the front door through a covered front porch, which has a wooden swing.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has a bath en suite and opens to a private balcony. A finished third floor has a full bath and a wood-burning stove with a brick hearth, while the lower level has high ceilings, rustic brick walls, stone floors, a wood-burning stove, a half-bath and a laundry room.
The living and dining rooms have large windows and pocket doors, and the kitchen features original woodwork and stainless-steel appliances.
French doors in the formal dining room open to a covered rear porch, which steps down to a backyard filled with a large paver-stone patio and gardens.
