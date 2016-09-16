This 10.2-acre Matinecock estate that once belonged to the former owner of the New York Mets recently sold for $9.1 million, according to an announcement by the real estate firm that listed the property.

Nelson Doubleday Jr., who was part owner of the Mets until 2002 and the former president of Doubleday publishing company, lived at Toll House for more than 55 years.

No records have yet been recorded identifying the buyer.

The 1918 stucco home includes a wood-paneled library with a fireplace, a wet bar and a solarium that opens to a slate terrace overlooking the grounds. There are eight bedrooms and 7 1⁄2 bathrooms.

Featured in the yard are an in-ground pool, a Har-Tru tennis court and a paddle court. An outdoor kitchenette and bar sit beneath a covered porch.

The property, which is next to the Piping Rock Club Golf Course, also includes a cottage, two barns and a greenhouse. The taxes are $157,735.

The estate was designed by Addison Mizner, a well-known architect in the 1920s whose work also included a Kennedy estate known as La Guerida that was used as a winter home by John F. Kennedy. Mizner was also known for the development of Boca Raton, Florida.

The property was listed with Patrick Mackey of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.