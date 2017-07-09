A circa-1700 Bridgehampton home that was the first home on Quimby Lane, named for one of the earliest Hamptons summer renters, is on the market for $12.5 million.
Edward Everett Quimby, a patent lawyer who sold lightning rods, started renting the home in 1874. In 1893, Quimby purchased 32 acres between Ocean Road and Sagg Pond, building houses for his family, and the street was eventually named for him.
The seven-bedroom, 5 1⁄2 -bathroom home has been added to over the years, and now totals 4,700 square feet. It features fireplaces in the living and dining rooms, a master suite with a sitting room, a third floor that would not be permitted in new construction today, and screened and covered porches that overlook sprawling lawns.
It was once named The Palmer Cottage after former owners Albert and Cornelia Palmer, as well as The Beach House, and has been owned by the same family since 1972. It sits on 2.3 acres with access to Sagg Pond. On the property is a Har-Tru tennis court and a gunite pool with a brick patio, along with two accessory buildings.
Drew Green of Saunders & Associates is the listing agent.
