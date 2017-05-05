A modern home on property in Brookville that was once part of Stepping Stones, the 125-acre William K. Vanderbilt estate, recently got a price cut of more than $1.5 million. It is now listed for $3.95 million.
The property, site of the circa-1915 summer home of Vanderbilt, a railroad heir, was purchased in 1921 by publisher Ormond G. Smith and features an 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home built in 1981. The home has walls of glass and a see-through wine storage area.
The five-acre property also has two outbuildings, referred to as the gun house and tea house, as well as a pond from the estate. The current owners are using the buildings for storage, says Gary Baumann of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Sandy Chang.
“They could use a little work to bring them back to their glory,” Baumann says.
