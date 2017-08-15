The median price for a closed home sale jumped to $525,000 last month in Nassau, 9.8 percent higher than a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Tuesday.
In Suffolk County, the median price for a closed home sale was $365,000 in July, a 5.8 percent annual gain.
The number of closed transactions fell in both counties, as a tight supply of homes squeezed buyers.
The number of closed sales fell by 4.8 percent in Nassau and by 4.6 percent in Suffolk last month, compared with the same period a year ago.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.