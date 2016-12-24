This Westhampton Beach residence listed for $4.599 million has views of Moriches Bay and 270 feet of beachfront along the Atlantic Ocean.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home on 1.1 acres is an unusual find in the Hamptons, especially west of the Shinnecock Canal, says listing agent Aimee Martin of Saunders & Associates.

“A good number of them have 75 to 100 feet of ocean frontage. I have never seen a property with 270 feet of frontage,” she says of the 4,248-square-foot home built in 2007.

The first floor includes a two-story living room with walls of windows and a double-sided stone fireplace. The other side of the fireplace serves the den. There is also a bedroom with bay views and a full bath en suite.

The kitchen, which has counter seating, a nook with a bay window and more formal dining space, is equipped with a double KitchenAid refrigerator-freezer, wine cooler-ice maker and a center island.

Upstairs, there is a master-bedroom suite with two walk-in closets, a gas fireplace, a private deck with ocean views and an en-suite full bath with bay views from a Jacuzzi tub. A guest bedroom, one of two on the floor, opens to a second ocean-facing deck.

The kitchen opens to a mahogany deck with ocean views. There is a private lighted walkway to the shore and an in-ground heated gunite pool along the ocean. A half-bath can be accessed from the backyard.