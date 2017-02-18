This Locust Valley Ranch offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 2.01-acre property are $30,610.
Madeleine Ganis, Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty, 516-375-7760
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)
The living and dining rooms feature beamed cathedral ceilings with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.
Nesconset: $859,000
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
This Nesconset Colonial features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the .44-acre property are $19,235. William Tarantola, Coach Realtors, 516-236-6178
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
The chef's kitchen in this Nesconset Colonial includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors.
Plainview: $659,000
(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
This Plainview high-ranch offers five bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-105-foot property are $12,464. Mary Macaluso, Realty Connect USA, 516-714-3464
(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
The kitchen in this Plainview high-ranch features white cabinetry, including an integrated refrigerator, and a gas stove.
Kings Park: $439,000
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
This Kings Park Cape includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .25-acre property are $9,406. Steven Bilello, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-810-0405
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
Hardwood floors run throughout this Kings Park Cape, including in the living room, granite kitchen and dining room.
Lattingtown: $1.998 million
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)
This Lattingtown Colonial offers four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 3.61-acre property are $40,017. Madeleine R. Ganis and Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty, 516-375-7760, 516-972-1891
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)
The den in this Lattingtown Colonial features a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, and French doors that open to the back deck.
East Islip: $649,000
(Credit: Ramsay Realtors)
This East Islip Colonial features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .65-acre property are $19,456. Tammy Ramsay, Ramsay Realtors, 516-319-8605
(Credit: Ramsay Realtors)
In addition to a formal living and dining room, this East Islip Colonial also boasts a family room with a fireplace.
Hicksville: $405,000
(Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark )
This Hicksville Ranch offers two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 55-by-119-foot property are $8,021. Shameer Fazal, Keller Williams Realty Landmark II, 917-836-3283
(Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark )
Also featured in this Hicksville Ranch is a finished basement and a custom Trex deck in the backyard.
Huntington Bay: $1.599 million
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
This Huntington Bay Victorian includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the half-acre property are $29,402. Kathleen Wallace, Signature Premier Properties, 631-834-3615
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
The family room in this Huntington Bay Victorian includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and French doors that open to a covered porch with water views.
Jericho: $829,000
(Credit: Laffey Real Estate)
This Jericho split-level features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 93-by-103-fot property are $24,262. Tim Lau and Ira Gross, Laffey Real Estate, 516-984-8504, 516-313-7282
(Credit: Laffey Real Estate)
The main level of this Jericho split-level boasts a living room that opens to a granite kitchen and a formal dining room.
Massapequa: $589,000
This Massapequa split-level boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 70-by-100-foot property are $13,651. Jay Nociforo, Exit Realty Premier, 516-287-0877
The living room in this Massapequa split-level includes cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace.
Stony Brook: $769,000
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
This Stony Brook Colonial includes four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .38-acre property are $28,009. Kristin Bodkin, Coach Realtors, 631-804-1696
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
The family room in this Stony Brook Colonial includes vaulted ceilings with skylights and a fireplace flanked by windows.
Bethpage: $450,000
This Bethpage Ranch features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 57-by-100-foot property are $11,826. Ed Ryan, Ed Ryan Real Estate Group, 631-988-0107
The open floor plan in this Bethpage Ranch includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room.
Deer Park: $519,000
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
This Deer Park high-ranch includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-125-foot property are $9,850. Deborah DAmbrosio, Signature Premier Properties, 631-463-7775
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
In addition to the living and dining room on the main level of this Deer Park high-ranch, theres also a finished lower level with a den, kitchenette and bar area.
Manhasset: $1.598 million
This Manhasset Tudor includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 100-by-100-foot property are $21,093. Cristina Robino, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-639-5344
Beyond the marble entry in this Manhasset Tudor is a living room with a stone fireplace.
Sayville: $399,000
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
This Sayville split-level offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .25-acre property are $10,576. Manon Compitello, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-335-8102
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
The master bedroom in this Sayville split-level includes sliding glass doors that open to a private deck.
Rockville Centre: $899,000
This Rockville Centre Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $23,392. Mary Darcy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-972-7028
The kitchen in this Rockville Centre Colonial features stainless steel Wolf appliances and radiant heated floors.
Dix Hills: $1,799,999
(Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes)
This Dix Hills Colonial features seven bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are 36,141. Michelle Labarbera, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes, 631-258-8045
(Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes)
The formal living room and dining room in this Dix Hills Colonial is adorned with coffered ceilings.
Northport: $1.19 million
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
This Northport Postmodern includes four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $20,894. Claudia Walsh, Signature Premier Properties, 631-523-3505
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
The living room in this Northport Postmodern features a fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows.
Merrick: $529,000
(Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes)
This Merrick Cape features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 75-by-125-foot property are $12,675. Irene Siconolfi, Century 21 Crown Homes, 631-839-1126
The two full bathrooms in this Merrick Cape feature radiant heated flooring.
West Islip: $729,000
(Credit: Ramsay Realtors)
This West Islip split-level offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes for the .43-acre property are $15,469. Diane Betz, Ramsay Realtors, 631-241-0298
(Credit: Ramsay Realtors)
The kitchen in this fully renovated West Islip split-level features vaulted ceilings, marble countertops and a center island with a sink.
Upper Brookville: $2.588 million
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
This Upper Brookville Colonial offers five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $37,430. Anna Alyskewycz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-945-0212
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
The two-story foyer in this Upper Brookville Colonial includes a bridal staircase and wraparound balcony.
Port Jefferson: $899,000
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
This Port Jefferson Postmodern features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.08-acre property are $18,782. Michael Silano, Coach Realtors, 631-987-9829
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
The kitchen in this Port Jefferson postmodern, which offers views of Mount Sinai Harbor, includes a Wolf six-burner stove, double ovens and radiant heated floor.
Levittown: $440,000
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
This Levittown Colonial offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 66-by-100-foot property are $8,892. Moira Connolly, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-581-1594
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
The den in this Levittown Colonial features French doors that open to a sunroom with vaulted ceilings.
St. James: $474,999
(Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties)
This St. James high-ranch includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the .15-acre property are $12,506. Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571
(Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties)
The living room and dining area in this St. James high-Ranch features vaulted ceilings with a skylight.
Glen Cove: $759,000
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int)
This Glen Cove Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .47-acre property are $11,909. Allison Pehel and Linda D. Kennedy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-759-4800
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int)
There's a new gourmet chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms with Carrera marble in this Glen Cove Colonial.
Bethpage: $569,000
(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
This Bethpage split-level features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 64-by-120-foot property are $13,110. Mary Macaluso, Realty Connect USA, 516-410-6193
(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
Included on the main level of this Bethpage split-level is a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and family room.
Selden: $349,000
(Credit: Re/Max Integrity Leaders)
This Selden high-ranch boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the .24-acre property are $10,922. Rita Tsoukaris, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 631-736-2000
(Credit: Re/Max Integrity Leaders)
The kitchen in this Selden high-ranch features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Sea Cliff: $928,000
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int)
This Sea Cliff Colonial boasts three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.3-acre property are $13,383. Damian Ross and Diane Goetze, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-369-5868, 917-940-4621
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int)
The master bedroom in this Sea Cliff Colonial includes a full bathroom, two walk-in closets and French doors that open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
Dix Hills: $1.599 million
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
This Dix Hills Postmodern features five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.1-acre property are $30,000. Kimberly Filardi, Signature Premier Properties, 516-819-1116
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
The gourmet kitchen in this Dix Hills Postmodern boasts stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a large center island.
Massapequa: $379,000
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
This Massapequa splanch includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 76-by-99-foot property are $10,129. Joseph Perrone, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-374-1443
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
The kitchen in this fully renovated Massapequa splanch includes stainless steel appliances and the den features a full wall brick fireplace.
East Hampton: $690,000
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
This East Hampton Ranch includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .54-acre property are $6,255. Brian Blekicki, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-960-5210
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
In addition to an eat-in kitchen, this East Hampton Ranch features a living room-dining room combination.
Bayville: $1,349,888
(Credit: Coast Realty)
This Bayville contemporary includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-160-foot property are $16,430. Jean Mansueto, Coast Realty, 516-384-8189
(Credit: Coast Realty)
In the backyard of this Bayville contemporary is an in-ground heated pool, a hot tub area, a bocce court and a summer kitchen.
East Marion: $869,000
(Credit: Town & Country Real Estate)
This East Marion farmhouse includes three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.4-acre property are $4,348. Lori Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate, 631-834-0876
(Credit: Town & Country Real Estate)
The marble kitchen in this East Marion farmhouse includes stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink.
Smithtown: $899,999
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
This Smithtown Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the half-acre property are $13,244. Scott Paisley, Signature Premier Properties, 631-873-8546.
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
Oak floors line the gourmet kitchen in this Smithtown Colonial, which also includes a center island, stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops.
Port Jefferson Station: $359,999
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
This Port Jefferson Station raised ranch features five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.35-acre property are $12,021. Carol Grau, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-875-2596.
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Stainless steel appliances and sliders that open to a back deck are featured in the kitchen in this Port Jefferson Station raised ranch.
Locust Valley: $1.349 million
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
This Locust Valley Colonial boasts four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 2.12-acre property are $30,221. Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-972-1891.
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
The living room in this Locust Valley Colonial features built-in bookcases, a mantled fireplace and a wet bar.
Copiague: $549,000
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
This waterfront Copiague ranch boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.28-acre property are $12,993. Tara Egan, Coach Realtors, 516-306-7060.
(Credit: Coach Realtors)
Located at the corner of two canals, this Copiague ranch offers 250-feet of new bulkhead.
Uniondale: $499,999
(Credit: Open Gates Realty)
This Uniondale Colonial features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 49-by-100-foot property are $11,978. Anibal (Nick) Inoa, Open Gates Realty, 516-351-0737.
(Credit: Open Gates Realty)
The eat-in kitchen in this Uniondale Colonial has stainless steel appliances and cherrywood cabinetry.
Northport: $1,599,999
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
This Northport postmodern features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.2-acre property are $26,021. Maralyn Diggin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-459-7009.
(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
The formal living room in this Northport postmodern has a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and French doors that open to a den with a fireplace.
Jericho: $979,000
(Credit: Homes by Mara)
This Jericho split-level offers three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-125-foot property are $19,158. Mara Navaretta, Homes by Mara, 516-551-3347.
(Credit: Homes by Mara)
The main floor of this Jericho split-level features an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen.
Rockville Centre: $649,000
(Credit: Home and Hearth Real Estate)
This Rockville Centre cape features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-100-foot property are $17,886. Gail Pattay, Home and Hearth Real Estate, 516-770-5216.
(Credit: Home and Hearth Real Estate)
The living room in this Rockville Centre cape includes a black brick fireplace and mantle.
Center Moriches: $795,000
(Credit: Hampton Estates Realty)
This Center Moriches traditional features four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.83-acre property are $9,736. Mark Shuster, Hampton Estates Realty, 631-793-8804.
(Credit: Hampton Estates Realty)
The sunroom at this Center Moriches traditional offers water views.
Hampton Bays: $2.2 million
(Credit: The Corcoran Group)
This Hampton bays traditional features four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.71-acre property are $18,959. Kevin Hallahan, The Corcoran Group, 516-971-0804
(Credit: The Corcoran Group)
The master bedroom in this Hampton bays traditional includes a private balcony that overlooks the Shinnecock Bay.
Great Neck: $878,000
(Credit: Keller Williams Realty)
This Great Neck Colonial offers three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 40-by-74-foot property are $9,846. Marina Dilamani, Keller Williams Realty, 516-770-5687.
(Credit: Keller Williams Realty)
The master bedroom in this Great Neck Colonial featured vaulted ceilings, and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub.
Middle Island: $344,000
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
This Middle Island postmodern offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.16-acre property are $8,668. Tor Johnson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-697-3819.
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The living room in this Middle Island postmodern includes cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors.
Oyster Bay Cove: $2.248 million
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
This Oyster Bay Cove postmodern includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $38,439. Kathleen Pisani, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-359-9499.
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
The first level of this Oyster Bay Cove postmodern includes a living room and dining room, each with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a den, and a media room.
Old Bethpage: $899,999
(Credit: /)
This Old Bethpage Colonial offers five bedroom and five bathrooms. Taxes on the 70-by-107-foot property are $21,895. Diana D'Angelo, Realty Connect USA, 516-817-8933.
(Credit: /)
The granite kitchen in this Old Bethpage Colonial includes stainless steel appliances, and the living room boasts a wet bar.
Shelter Island: $1.749 million
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
This Shelter Island traditional includes four bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are $8,559. Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-745-2626.
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
The front parlor in this Shelter Island traditional opens to a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors to a back deck.
Massapequa Park: $624,999
(Credit: Anthony Napolitano Homes)
This Massapequa Park Tudor includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $10,080. Anthony Napolitano, Anthony Napolitano Homes, 516-807-4315.
(Credit: Anthony Napolitano Homes)
The living room in this Massapequa Park Tudor features cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.
Holbrook: $525,000
(Credit: Re/Max Beyond)
This Holbrook Colonial offers thee bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.45-acre property are $9,437. Christine Hermanowski, Re/Max Beyond, 631-406-6608.
(Credit: Re/Max Beyond)
The expanded kitchen in this Holbrook Colonial features granite counters, custom stained cabinets and a windowed breakfast area.
Manhasset: $3.5 million
This Manhasset expanded ranch offers five bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.55-acre property are $36,135. Helene Vlachos, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-570-1522.
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The family room in this Manhasset expanded ranch include cathedral ceilings and a fireplace.
North Babylon: $339,000
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
This North Babylon ranch includes three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 75-by-100-foot property are $10,021. Stacy McFadden, Signature Premier Properties, 917-613-9604.
(Credit: Signature Premier Properties)
The living room in this North Babylon ranch features hardwood floors and a mantled fireplace.
Mount Sinai: $910,000
(Credit: Aliano Real Estate)
This Mount Sinai postmodern offers five bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the property, which is in The Hamlets gated community, are $11,973. Dennis Consalvo, Aliano Real Estate, 631-724-1000.
(Credit: Aliano Real Estate)
The living room in this Mount Sinai postmodern boasts cathedral ceilings, oversized windows and hardwood floors.
Westhampton: $985,000
(Credit: Normal Reynolds Realty)
This Westhampton postmodern offers five bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.93-acre property are $8,767. Christopher Foglia, Norma Reynolds Realty, 631-831-2515.
(Credit: Normal Reynolds Realty)
The family room in this Westhampton postmodern includes a brick fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases.
North Bellmore: $579,000
(Credit: First Flag Realty)
This North Bellmore Colonial, listed for $579,000, offers four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-103-foot property are $10,457. John Varghese, First Flag Realty, 516-849-1389.
(Credit: First Flag Realty)
The first floor of this North Bellmore Colonial features a formal living room and dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace.
Centereach: $344,777
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
This Centereach split-level offers three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 75-by-125-foot property are $7,410. Carol Grau, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-875-2596.
(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)
The kitchen in this Centereach split-level features a new maple kitchen with granite counters and sliders that open to a paver and bluestone patio.
Merrick: $839,000
(Credit: Century 21 American Homes)
This Merrick Colonial includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $13,300. Kelly Cafiso, Century 21 American Homes, 516-425-2214.
(Credit: Century 21 American Homes)
The gourmet kitchen in this Merrick Colonial features a granite peninsula, a double oven and a six-burner range top stove.
Cutchogue: $1.1 million
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
This Cutchogue Colonial features five bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the one-acre property are $15,048. Cheryl Schneider, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-766-2598.
(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty)
The kitchen in this Cutchogue Colonial combines brick, white wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Hicksville: $449,000
(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
This Hicksville cape offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 50-by-105-foot property are $8,566. Jaswinder Singh, Realty Connect USA, 718-831-1230.
(Credit: Realty Connect USA)
Skylights and arched windows brighten the living room of this Hicksville cape.
East Northport: $529,000
(Credit: Laffey International)
This East Northport farm ranch features five bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.43-acre property are $11,742. Jane Mincer, Laffey International, 631-988-6182.
(Credit: Laffey International)
The granite eat-in kitchen in this East Northport farm ranch includes cherry-pecan colored cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and opens to a den with a granite fireplace.
Woodbury: $1.25 million
(Credit: Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes)
This Woodbury modern home features six bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.06-acre property are $36,434. Madalyn Bottone, Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes, 516-672-3517.
(Credit: Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes)
The multicolored kitchen in this Woodbury modern includes a matching 12-seat table.
Get the Real Estate newsletter!
The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.