    This Old Bethpage Colonial offers five bedroom and five bathrooms.

    Homes that came on the market on LI this week

    Updated
    By

    The housing market on Long Island offers a variety of styles, options, and price ranges. Here are some homes from across the Island that have recently come on the market.

    Bayport: $539,990

    This Bayport Colonial includes four bedrooms and two
    (Credit: Century 21 Adams Real Estate)

    This Bayport Colonial includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .28-acre property are $13,566.   Dorrie Hammill, Century 21 Adams Real Estate, 631-926-8102 

    The dining room and living room in this
    (Credit: Century 21 Adams Real Estate)

    The dining room and living room in this Bayport Colonial each feature French doors that open to the front porch.

    Glen Cove: $800,000

    This Glen Cove high-ranch includes five bedrooms and
    (Credit: Realty Connect USA)

    This Glen Cove high-ranch includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the .46-acre property are $13,572.   Louise Shunk, Realty Connect USA, 516-993-8169 

    The kitchen in this Glen Cove high-ranch includes
    (Credit: Realty Connect USA)

    The kitchen in this Glen Cove high-ranch includes white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 

    Melville: $1.328 million

    This Melville Contemporary includes five bedrooms and 3
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    This Melville Contemporary includes five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are $18,668.   Elyse Mayer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-359-0542 

    The open floor plan in this Melville Contemporary
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    The open floor plan in this Melville Contemporary includes a kitchen with a center island and butler's pantry, and den with a fireplace and a formal living room. 

    Baldwin: $479,000

    This Baldwin Cape offers four bedrooms and two
    (Credit: Coach Realtors)

    This Baldwin Cape offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 50-by-102-foot property are $11,343. Delia Serrano, Coach Realtors, 516-967-5058 

    The kitchen in this Baldwin Cape includes custom
    (Credit: Coach Realtors)

    The kitchen in this Baldwin Cape includes custom cabinetry and opens to a living room lined with hardwood floors. 

    Huntington: $815,000

    This Huntington Colonial offers four bedrooms and 2
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    This Huntington Colonial offers four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the one-acre property are $21,495. Teresa Zboray, Signature Premier Properties, 516-316-8302 

    The eat-in kitchen in this Huntington Colonial includes
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    The eat-in kitchen in this Huntington Colonial includes granite countertops and Sub-Zero refrigerator. 

    Syosset: $648,000

    This Syosset split-level includes three bedrooms and two
    (Credit: Keller Williams Realty)

    This Syosset split-level includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Taxes on the 100-by-100-foot property are $17,608. Edward Lee, Keller Williams Realty, 646-523-9872 

    The kitchen in this Syosset split-level includes a
    (Credit: Keller Williams Realty)

    The kitchen in this Syosset split-level includes a windowed breakfast nook with sliders.

    West Babylon: $439,000

    This West Babylon Colonial includes four bedrooms and
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)

    This West Babylon Colonial includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the .29-acre property are $14,384. Lisa Palermo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-921-9979 

    Locust Valley: $1.129 million

    This Locust Valley Ranch offers four bedrooms and
    (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)

    This Locust Valley Ranch offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 2.01-acre property are $30,610.  Madeleine Ganis, Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty, 516-375-7760 

    The living and dining rooms feature beamed cathedral
    (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)

    The living and dining rooms feature beamed cathedral ceilings with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.  

    Nesconset: $859,000

    This Nesconset Colonial features four bedrooms and four
    (Credit: Coach Realtors)

    This Nesconset Colonial features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the .44-acre property are $19,235. William Tarantola, Coach Realtors, 516-236-6178 

    The chef's kitchen in this Nesconset Colonial includes
    (Credit: Coach Realtors)

    The chef's kitchen in this Nesconset Colonial includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors. 

    Plainview: $659,000

    This Plainview high-ranch offers five bedrooms and 2
    (Credit: Realty Connect USA)

    This Plainview high-ranch offers five bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-105-foot property are $12,464. Mary Macaluso, Realty Connect USA, 516-714-3464 

    The kitchen in this Plainview high-ranch features white
    (Credit: Realty Connect USA)

    The kitchen in this Plainview high-ranch features white cabinetry, including an integrated refrigerator, and a gas stove. 

    Kings Park: $439,000

    This Kings Park Cape includes four bedrooms and
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)

    This Kings Park Cape includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .25-acre property are $9,406.  Steven Bilello, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-810-0405 

    Hardwood floors run throughout this Kings Park Cape,
    (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok)

    Hardwood floors run throughout this Kings Park Cape, including in the living room, granite kitchen and dining room. 

    Lattingtown: $1.998 million

    This Lattingtown Colonial offers four bedrooms and 3
    (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)

    This Lattingtown Colonial offers four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 3.61-acre property are $40,017. Madeleine R. Ganis and Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty, 516-375-7760, 516-972-1891

    The den in this Lattingtown Colonial features a
    (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int)

    The den in this Lattingtown Colonial features a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, and French doors that open to the back deck. 

    East Islip: $649,000

    This East Islip Colonial features four bedrooms and
    (Credit: Ramsay Realtors)

    This East Islip Colonial features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .65-acre property are $19,456.  Tammy Ramsay, Ramsay Realtors, 516-319-8605 

    In addition to a formal living and dining
    (Credit: Ramsay Realtors)

    In addition to a formal living and dining room, this East Islip Colonial also boasts a family room with a fireplace. 

    Hicksville: $405,000

    This Hicksville Ranch offers two bedrooms and 1
    (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark )

    This Hicksville Ranch offers two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 55-by-119-foot property are $8,021. Shameer Fazal, Keller Williams Realty Landmark II, 917-836-3283 

    Also featured in this Hicksville Ranch is a
    (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark )

    Also featured in this Hicksville Ranch is a finished basement and a custom Trex deck in the backyard. 

    Huntington Bay: $1.599 million

    This Huntington Bay Victorian includes six bedrooms and
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    This Huntington Bay Victorian includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the half-acre property are $29,402. Kathleen Wallace, Signature Premier Properties, 631-834-3615 

    The family room in this Huntington Bay Victorian
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    The family room in this Huntington Bay Victorian includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and French doors that open to a covered porch with water views. 

    Jericho: $829,000

    This Jericho split-level features four bedrooms and 2
    (Credit: Laffey Real Estate)

    This Jericho split-level features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 93-by-103-fot property are $24,262. Tim Lau and Ira Gross, Laffey Real Estate, 516-984-8504, 516-313-7282 

    The main level of this Jericho split-level boasts
    (Credit: Laffey Real Estate)

    The main level of this Jericho split-level boasts a living room that opens to a granite kitchen and a formal dining room. 

    Massapequa: $589,000

    This Massapequa split-level boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 70-by-100-foot property are $13,651. Jay Nociforo, Exit Realty Premier, 516-287-0877 

    The living room in this Massapequa split-level includes cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. 

    Stony Brook: $769,000

    This Stony Brook Colonial includes four bedrooms and
    (Credit: Coach Realtors)

    This Stony Brook Colonial includes four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .38-acre property are $28,009. Kristin Bodkin, Coach Realtors, 631-804-1696 

    The family room in this Stony Brook Colonial
    (Credit: Coach Realtors)

    The family room in this Stony Brook Colonial includes vaulted ceilings with skylights and a fireplace flanked by windows. 

    Bethpage: $450,000

    This Bethpage Ranch features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 57-by-100-foot property are $11,826. Ed Ryan, Ed Ryan Real Estate Group, 631-988-0107 

    The open floor plan in this Bethpage Ranch includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room.

    Deer Park: $519,000

    This Deer Park high-ranch includes five bedrooms and
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    This Deer Park high-ranch includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-125-foot property are $9,850. Deborah DAmbrosio, Signature Premier Properties, 631-463-7775

    In addition to the living and dining room
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    In addition to the living and dining room on the main level of this Deer Park high-ranch, theres also a finished lower level with a den, kitchenette and bar area.

    Manhasset: $1.598 million

    This Manhasset Tudor includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 100-by-100-foot property are $21,093. Cristina Robino, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-639-5344 

    Beyond the marble entry in this Manhasset Tudor is a living room with a stone fireplace. 

    Sayville: $399,000

    This Sayville split-level offers three bedrooms and two
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    This Sayville split-level offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .25-acre property are $10,576.  Manon Compitello, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-335-8102 

    The master bedroom in this Sayville split-level includes
    (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

    The master bedroom in this Sayville split-level includes sliding glass doors that open to a private deck. 

    Rockville Centre: $899,000

    This Rockville Centre Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $23,392.  Mary Darcy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-972-7028 

    The kitchen in this Rockville Centre Colonial features stainless steel Wolf appliances and radiant heated floors. 

    Dix Hills: $1,799,999

    This Dix Hills Colonial features seven bedrooms and
    (Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes)

    This Dix Hills Colonial features seven bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are 36,141.  Michelle Labarbera, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes, 631-258-8045 

    The formal living room and dining room in
    (Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes)

    The formal living room and dining room in this Dix Hills Colonial is adorned with coffered ceilings. 

    Northport: $1.19 million

    This Northport Postmodern includes four bedrooms and 3
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    This Northport Postmodern includes four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $20,894. Claudia Walsh, Signature Premier Properties, 631-523-3505 

    The living room in this Northport Postmodern features
    (Credit: Signature Premier Properties)

    The living room in this Northport Postmodern features a fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows. 

    Merrick: $529,000

    This Merrick Cape features four bedrooms and two
    (Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes)

    This Merrick Cape features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 75-by-125-foot property are $12,675.  Irene Siconolfi, Century 21 Crown Homes, 631-839-1126 

