This Old Bethpage Colonial offers five bedroom and five bathrooms.

The housing market on Long Island offers a variety of styles, options, and price ranges. Here are some homes from across the Island that have recently come on the market.

Bayport: $539,990 (Credit: Century 21 Adams Real Estate) (Credit: Century 21 Adams Real Estate) This Bayport Colonial includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .28-acre property are $13,566. Dorrie Hammill, Century 21 Adams Real Estate, 631-926-8102

(Credit: Century 21 Adams Real Estate) (Credit: Century 21 Adams Real Estate) The dining room and living room in this Bayport Colonial each feature French doors that open to the front porch.

Glen Cove: $800,000 (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) This Glen Cove high-ranch includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the .46-acre property are $13,572. Louise Shunk, Realty Connect USA, 516-993-8169

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The kitchen in this Glen Cove high-ranch includes white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Melville: $1.328 million (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This Melville Contemporary includes five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are $18,668. Elyse Mayer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-359-0542

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The open floor plan in this Melville Contemporary includes a kitchen with a center island and butler's pantry, and den with a fireplace and a formal living room.

Baldwin: $479,000 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This Baldwin Cape offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 50-by-102-foot property are $11,343. Delia Serrano, Coach Realtors, 516-967-5058

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) The kitchen in this Baldwin Cape includes custom cabinetry and opens to a living room lined with hardwood floors.

Huntington: $815,000 (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) This Huntington Colonial offers four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the one-acre property are $21,495. Teresa Zboray, Signature Premier Properties, 516-316-8302

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) The eat-in kitchen in this Huntington Colonial includes granite countertops and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Syosset: $648,000 (Credit: Keller Williams Realty) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty) This Syosset split-level includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Taxes on the 100-by-100-foot property are $17,608. Edward Lee, Keller Williams Realty, 646-523-9872

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty) The kitchen in this Syosset split-level includes a windowed breakfast nook with sliders.

West Babylon: $439,000 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) This West Babylon Colonial includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the .29-acre property are $14,384. Lisa Palermo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-921-9979

Locust Valley: $1.129 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) This Locust Valley Ranch offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 2.01-acre property are $30,610. Madeleine Ganis, Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty, 516-375-7760

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) The living and dining rooms feature beamed cathedral ceilings with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.

Nesconset: $859,000 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This Nesconset Colonial features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the .44-acre property are $19,235. William Tarantola, Coach Realtors, 516-236-6178

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) The chef's kitchen in this Nesconset Colonial includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors.

Plainview: $659,000 (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) This Plainview high-ranch offers five bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-105-foot property are $12,464. Mary Macaluso, Realty Connect USA, 516-714-3464

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The kitchen in this Plainview high-ranch features white cabinetry, including an integrated refrigerator, and a gas stove.

Kings Park: $439,000 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) This Kings Park Cape includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .25-acre property are $9,406. Steven Bilello, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-810-0405

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) Hardwood floors run throughout this Kings Park Cape, including in the living room, granite kitchen and dining room.

Lattingtown: $1.998 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) This Lattingtown Colonial offers four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 3.61-acre property are $40,017. Madeleine R. Ganis and Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty, 516-375-7760, 516-972-1891

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys Int) The den in this Lattingtown Colonial features a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, and French doors that open to the back deck.

East Islip: $649,000 (Credit: Ramsay Realtors) (Credit: Ramsay Realtors) This East Islip Colonial features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .65-acre property are $19,456. Tammy Ramsay, Ramsay Realtors, 516-319-8605

(Credit: Ramsay Realtors) (Credit: Ramsay Realtors) In addition to a formal living and dining room, this East Islip Colonial also boasts a family room with a fireplace.

Hicksville: $405,000 (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark ) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark ) This Hicksville Ranch offers two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 55-by-119-foot property are $8,021. Shameer Fazal, Keller Williams Realty Landmark II, 917-836-3283

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark ) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark ) Also featured in this Hicksville Ranch is a finished basement and a custom Trex deck in the backyard.

Huntington Bay: $1.599 million (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) This Huntington Bay Victorian includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the half-acre property are $29,402. Kathleen Wallace, Signature Premier Properties, 631-834-3615

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) The family room in this Huntington Bay Victorian includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and French doors that open to a covered porch with water views.

Jericho: $829,000 (Credit: Laffey Real Estate) (Credit: Laffey Real Estate) This Jericho split-level features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 93-by-103-fot property are $24,262. Tim Lau and Ira Gross, Laffey Real Estate, 516-984-8504, 516-313-7282

(Credit: Laffey Real Estate) (Credit: Laffey Real Estate) The main level of this Jericho split-level boasts a living room that opens to a granite kitchen and a formal dining room.

Massapequa: $589,000 This Massapequa split-level boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 70-by-100-foot property are $13,651. Jay Nociforo, Exit Realty Premier, 516-287-0877

The living room in this Massapequa split-level includes cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace.

Stony Brook: $769,000 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This Stony Brook Colonial includes four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .38-acre property are $28,009. Kristin Bodkin, Coach Realtors, 631-804-1696

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) The family room in this Stony Brook Colonial includes vaulted ceilings with skylights and a fireplace flanked by windows.

Bethpage: $450,000 This Bethpage Ranch features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 57-by-100-foot property are $11,826. Ed Ryan, Ed Ryan Real Estate Group, 631-988-0107

The open floor plan in this Bethpage Ranch includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room.

Deer Park: $519,000 (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) This Deer Park high-ranch includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-125-foot property are $9,850. Deborah DAmbrosio, Signature Premier Properties, 631-463-7775

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) In addition to the living and dining room on the main level of this Deer Park high-ranch, theres also a finished lower level with a den, kitchenette and bar area.

Manhasset: $1.598 million This Manhasset Tudor includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 100-by-100-foot property are $21,093. Cristina Robino, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-639-5344

Beyond the marble entry in this Manhasset Tudor is a living room with a stone fireplace.

Sayville: $399,000 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This Sayville split-level offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .25-acre property are $10,576. Manon Compitello, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-335-8102

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The master bedroom in this Sayville split-level includes sliding glass doors that open to a private deck.

Rockville Centre: $899,000 This Rockville Centre Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $23,392. Mary Darcy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-972-7028

The kitchen in this Rockville Centre Colonial features stainless steel Wolf appliances and radiant heated floors.

Dix Hills: $1,799,999 (Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes) (Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes) This Dix Hills Colonial features seven bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are 36,141. Michelle Labarbera, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes, 631-258-8045

(Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes) (Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes) The formal living room and dining room in this Dix Hills Colonial is adorned with coffered ceilings.

Northport: $1.19 million (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) This Northport Postmodern includes four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $20,894. Claudia Walsh, Signature Premier Properties, 631-523-3505

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) The living room in this Northport Postmodern features a fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Merrick: $529,000 (Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes) (Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes) This Merrick Cape features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 75-by-125-foot property are $12,675. Irene Siconolfi, Century 21 Crown Homes, 631-839-1126

(Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes) (Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes) The two full bathrooms in this Merrick Cape feature radiant heated flooring.

West Islip: $729,000 (Credit: Ramsay Realtors) (Credit: Ramsay Realtors) This West Islip split-level offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes for the .43-acre property are $15,469. Diane Betz, Ramsay Realtors, 631-241-0298

(Credit: Ramsay Realtors) (Credit: Ramsay Realtors) The kitchen in this fully renovated West Islip split-level features vaulted ceilings, marble countertops and a center island with a sink.

Upper Brookville: $2.588 million (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This Upper Brookville Colonial offers five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $37,430. Anna Alyskewycz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-945-0212

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The two-story foyer in this Upper Brookville Colonial includes a bridal staircase and wraparound balcony.

Port Jefferson: $899,000 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This Port Jefferson Postmodern features four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.08-acre property are $18,782. Michael Silano, Coach Realtors, 631-987-9829

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) The kitchen in this Port Jefferson postmodern, which offers views of Mount Sinai Harbor, includes a Wolf six-burner stove, double ovens and radiant heated floor.

Levittown: $440,000 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) This Levittown Colonial offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 66-by-100-foot property are $8,892. Moira Connolly, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-581-1594

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) The den in this Levittown Colonial features French doors that open to a sunroom with vaulted ceilings.

St. James: $474,999 (Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties) (Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties) This St. James high-ranch includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the .15-acre property are $12,506. Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571

(Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties) (Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties) The living room and dining area in this St. James high-Ranch features vaulted ceilings with a skylight.

Glen Cove: $759,000 (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) This Glen Cove Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the .47-acre property are $11,909. Allison Pehel and Linda D. Kennedy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-759-4800

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) There's a new gourmet chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms with Carrera marble in this Glen Cove Colonial.

Bethpage: $569,000 (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) This Bethpage split-level features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 64-by-120-foot property are $13,110. Mary Macaluso, Realty Connect USA, 516-410-6193

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) Included on the main level of this Bethpage split-level is a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and family room.

Selden: $349,000 (Credit: Re/Max Integrity Leaders) (Credit: Re/Max Integrity Leaders) This Selden high-ranch boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the .24-acre property are $10,922. Rita Tsoukaris, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 631-736-2000

(Credit: Re/Max Integrity Leaders) (Credit: Re/Max Integrity Leaders) The kitchen in this Selden high-ranch features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Sea Cliff: $928,000 (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) This Sea Cliff Colonial boasts three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.3-acre property are $13,383. Damian Ross and Diane Goetze, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-369-5868, 917-940-4621

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's Int) The master bedroom in this Sea Cliff Colonial includes a full bathroom, two walk-in closets and French doors that open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Dix Hills: $1.599 million (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) This Dix Hills Postmodern features five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.1-acre property are $30,000. Kimberly Filardi, Signature Premier Properties, 516-819-1116

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) The gourmet kitchen in this Dix Hills Postmodern boasts stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a large center island.

Massapequa: $379,000 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) This Massapequa splanch includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 76-by-99-foot property are $10,129. Joseph Perrone, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-374-1443

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) The kitchen in this fully renovated Massapequa splanch includes stainless steel appliances and the den features a full wall brick fireplace.

East Hampton: $690,000 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This East Hampton Ranch includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the .54-acre property are $6,255. Brian Blekicki, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-960-5210

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) In addition to an eat-in kitchen, this East Hampton Ranch features a living room-dining room combination.

Bayville: $1,349,888 (Credit: Coast Realty) (Credit: Coast Realty) This Bayville contemporary includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-160-foot property are $16,430. Jean Mansueto, Coast Realty, 516-384-8189

(Credit: Coast Realty) (Credit: Coast Realty) In the backyard of this Bayville contemporary is an in-ground heated pool, a hot tub area, a bocce court and a summer kitchen.

East Marion: $869,000 (Credit: Town & Country Real Estate) (Credit: Town & Country Real Estate) This East Marion farmhouse includes three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.4-acre property are $4,348. Lori Feilen, Town & Country Real Estate, 631-834-0876

(Credit: Town & Country Real Estate) (Credit: Town & Country Real Estate) The marble kitchen in this East Marion farmhouse includes stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink.

Smithtown: $899,999 (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) This Smithtown Colonial includes four bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the half-acre property are $13,244. Scott Paisley, Signature Premier Properties, 631-873-8546.

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) Oak floors line the gourmet kitchen in this Smithtown Colonial, which also includes a center island, stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops.

Port Jefferson Station: $359,999 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) This Port Jefferson Station raised ranch features five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.35-acre property are $12,021. Carol Grau, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-875-2596.

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) Stainless steel appliances and sliders that open to a back deck are featured in the kitchen in this Port Jefferson Station raised ranch.

Locust Valley: $1.349 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) This Locust Valley Colonial boasts four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 2.12-acre property are $30,221. Margaret Mateyaschuk, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-972-1891.

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) The living room in this Locust Valley Colonial features built-in bookcases, a mantled fireplace and a wet bar.

Copiague: $549,000 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This waterfront Copiague ranch boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.28-acre property are $12,993. Tara Egan, Coach Realtors, 516-306-7060.

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) Located at the corner of two canals, this Copiague ranch offers 250-feet of new bulkhead.

Uniondale: $499,999 (Credit: Open Gates Realty) (Credit: Open Gates Realty) This Uniondale Colonial features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 49-by-100-foot property are $11,978. Anibal (Nick) Inoa, Open Gates Realty, 516-351-0737.

(Credit: Open Gates Realty) (Credit: Open Gates Realty) The eat-in kitchen in this Uniondale Colonial has stainless steel appliances and cherrywood cabinetry.

Northport: $1,599,999 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This Northport postmodern features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.2-acre property are $26,021. Maralyn Diggin, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-459-7009.

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The formal living room in this Northport postmodern has a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and French doors that open to a den with a fireplace.

Jericho: $979,000 (Credit: Homes by Mara) (Credit: Homes by Mara) This Jericho split-level offers three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 80-by-125-foot property are $19,158. Mara Navaretta, Homes by Mara, 516-551-3347.

(Credit: Homes by Mara) (Credit: Homes by Mara) The main floor of this Jericho split-level features an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen.

Rockville Centre: $649,000 (Credit: Home and Hearth Real Estate) (Credit: Home and Hearth Real Estate) This Rockville Centre cape features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-100-foot property are $17,886. Gail Pattay, Home and Hearth Real Estate, 516-770-5216.

(Credit: Home and Hearth Real Estate) (Credit: Home and Hearth Real Estate) The living room in this Rockville Centre cape includes a black brick fireplace and mantle.

Center Moriches: $795,000 (Credit: Hampton Estates Realty) (Credit: Hampton Estates Realty) This Center Moriches traditional features four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.83-acre property are $9,736. Mark Shuster, Hampton Estates Realty, 631-793-8804.

(Credit: Hampton Estates Realty) (Credit: Hampton Estates Realty) The sunroom at this Center Moriches traditional offers water views.

Hampton Bays: $2.2 million (Credit: The Corcoran Group) (Credit: The Corcoran Group) This Hampton bays traditional features four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.71-acre property are $18,959. Kevin Hallahan, The Corcoran Group, 516-971-0804

(Credit: The Corcoran Group) (Credit: The Corcoran Group) The master bedroom in this Hampton bays traditional includes a private balcony that overlooks the Shinnecock Bay.

Great Neck: $878,000 (Credit: Keller Williams Realty) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty) This Great Neck Colonial offers three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 40-by-74-foot property are $9,846. Marina Dilamani, Keller Williams Realty, 516-770-5687.

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty) The master bedroom in this Great Neck Colonial featured vaulted ceilings, and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub.

Middle Island: $344,000 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) This Middle Island postmodern offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.16-acre property are $8,668. Tor Johnson, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-697-3819.

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) The living room in this Middle Island postmodern includes cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors.

Oyster Bay Cove: $2.248 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) This Oyster Bay Cove postmodern includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Taxes on the two-acre property are $38,439. Kathleen Pisani, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-359-9499.

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) The first level of this Oyster Bay Cove postmodern includes a living room and dining room, each with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a den, and a media room.

Old Bethpage: $899,999 (Credit: /) (Credit: /) This Old Bethpage Colonial offers five bedroom and five bathrooms. Taxes on the 70-by-107-foot property are $21,895. Diana D'Angelo, Realty Connect USA, 516-817-8933.

(Credit: /) (Credit: /) The granite kitchen in this Old Bethpage Colonial includes stainless steel appliances, and the living room boasts a wet bar.

Shelter Island: $1.749 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) This Shelter Island traditional includes four bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1-acre property are $8,559. Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-745-2626.

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) The front parlor in this Shelter Island traditional opens to a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors to a back deck.

Massapequa Park: $624,999 (Credit: Anthony Napolitano Homes) (Credit: Anthony Napolitano Homes) This Massapequa Park Tudor includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $10,080. Anthony Napolitano, Anthony Napolitano Homes, 516-807-4315.

(Credit: Anthony Napolitano Homes) (Credit: Anthony Napolitano Homes) The living room in this Massapequa Park Tudor features cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

Holbrook: $525,000 (Credit: Re/Max Beyond) (Credit: Re/Max Beyond) This Holbrook Colonial offers thee bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.45-acre property are $9,437. Christine Hermanowski, Re/Max Beyond, 631-406-6608.

(Credit: Re/Max Beyond) (Credit: Re/Max Beyond) The expanded kitchen in this Holbrook Colonial features granite counters, custom stained cabinets and a windowed breakfast area.

Manhasset: $3.5 million This Manhasset expanded ranch offers five bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.55-acre property are $36,135. Helene Vlachos, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-570-1522.

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) The family room in this Manhasset expanded ranch include cathedral ceilings and a fireplace.

North Babylon: $339,000 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) This North Babylon ranch includes three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 75-by-100-foot property are $10,021. Stacy McFadden, Signature Premier Properties, 917-613-9604.

(Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) The living room in this North Babylon ranch features hardwood floors and a mantled fireplace.

Mount Sinai: $910,000 (Credit: Aliano Real Estate) (Credit: Aliano Real Estate) This Mount Sinai postmodern offers five bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the property, which is in The Hamlets gated community, are $11,973. Dennis Consalvo, Aliano Real Estate, 631-724-1000.

(Credit: Aliano Real Estate) (Credit: Aliano Real Estate) The living room in this Mount Sinai postmodern boasts cathedral ceilings, oversized windows and hardwood floors.

Westhampton: $985,000 (Credit: Normal Reynolds Realty) (Credit: Normal Reynolds Realty) This Westhampton postmodern offers five bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.93-acre property are $8,767. Christopher Foglia, Norma Reynolds Realty, 631-831-2515.

(Credit: Normal Reynolds Realty) (Credit: Normal Reynolds Realty) The family room in this Westhampton postmodern includes a brick fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases.

North Bellmore: $579,000 (Credit: First Flag Realty) (Credit: First Flag Realty) This North Bellmore Colonial, listed for $579,000, offers four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 65-by-103-foot property are $10,457. John Varghese, First Flag Realty, 516-849-1389.

(Credit: First Flag Realty) (Credit: First Flag Realty) The first floor of this North Bellmore Colonial features a formal living room and dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

Centereach: $344,777 (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) This Centereach split-level offers three bedrooms and one bathroom. Taxes on the 75-by-125-foot property are $7,410. Carol Grau, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-875-2596.

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok) The kitchen in this Centereach split-level features a new maple kitchen with granite counters and sliders that open to a paver and bluestone patio.

Merrick: $839,000 (Credit: Century 21 American Homes) (Credit: Century 21 American Homes) This Merrick Colonial includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot property are $13,300. Kelly Cafiso, Century 21 American Homes, 516-425-2214.

(Credit: Century 21 American Homes) (Credit: Century 21 American Homes) The gourmet kitchen in this Merrick Colonial features a granite peninsula, a double oven and a six-burner range top stove.

Cutchogue: $1.1 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) This Cutchogue Colonial features five bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the one-acre property are $15,048. Cheryl Schneider, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-766-2598.

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) The kitchen in this Cutchogue Colonial combines brick, white wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Hicksville: $449,000 (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) This Hicksville cape offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Taxes on the 50-by-105-foot property are $8,566. Jaswinder Singh, Realty Connect USA, 718-831-1230.

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) Skylights and arched windows brighten the living room of this Hicksville cape.

East Northport: $529,000 (Credit: Laffey International) (Credit: Laffey International) This East Northport farm ranch features five bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 0.43-acre property are $11,742. Jane Mincer, Laffey International, 631-988-6182.

(Credit: Laffey International) (Credit: Laffey International) The granite eat-in kitchen in this East Northport farm ranch includes cherry-pecan colored cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and opens to a den with a granite fireplace.

Woodbury: $1.25 million (Credit: Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes) (Credit: Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes) This Woodbury modern home features six bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Taxes on the 1.06-acre property are $36,434. Madalyn Bottone, Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes, 516-672-3517.