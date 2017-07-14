Great River

140 River Rd.

$599,000

Multiple garden beds, filled with perennials, adorn this Colonial’s property. The 0.59-acre lot also backs to the Timber Point Country Club, which is along the Great South Bay. “The property is massive,” says listing agent Nancy Stein of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “No matter where you are out there, it’s just so tranquil because the gardens, the property and the view of the golf course and water are so beautiful.” The original part of the now four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was built in 1870, but the house has been modernized and added on to, Stein says. There are wood-burning stoves in both the living room and the den. The kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. The dining room boasts oversized sliding glass doors that lead to a deck in the backyard. The full bathroom on the main level includes a Jacuzzi tub. The master bedroom, also on the main level, includes a private bathroom. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The property, with taxes of $15,472, also has a basement and detached 1 1⁄2-car garage. Nancy Stein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-729-2607

Oyster Bay

89 Orchard St.

$449,990

A pathway in the backyard of this Colonial leads to a garden filled with perennials and a fish pond, says the home’s listing agent. “It’s a very tranquil and secluded garden with lush plantings,” says Carolyn Wozniak of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. The two-bedroom home, with hardwood floors, was built in 1898. It includes a living room with a bay window, a formal dining room and two updated bathrooms. The kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, has a glass-pane door that opens to a patio overlooking the garden. “You can just move in and have dinner in the garden,” Wozniak says. The master bedroom, with a walk-in closet, is on the upper level along with the second bedroom and a full bathroom. The house also includes an unfinished basement with an outside entrance. The 24-by-200-foot property, with taxes of $8,334, is roughly four blocks from the village, parks, beach, marina and train station. Carolyn Wozniak, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-241-0035

Greenlawn

38 Kirkland Dr.

$579,000

In addition to Japanese gardens with botanicals and a waterfall, the backyard of this expanded ranch includes dual koi ponds, a greenhouse and a hammock surrounded by Boston ivy, says the home’s listing agent. Overlooking the yard is a back deck, which includes an eight-person hot tub and remote-operated awning. “The yard is like a little paradise,” says listing agent Nordeen Accardi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The home, with five bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, was built in 1966. The living room has a spiral staircase that leads to a private office area with a half-bathroom. A brick wall fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to the deck are featured in the family room. The kitchen, which Accardi says was updated about two years ago, includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is also a formal dining room. The main-level master bedroom boasts a wall of closets and a bathroom. Three additional bedrooms are also on the main level, one of which has sliders that open to the deck. The 0.34-acre property also includes a basement with a dehumidifying system and a paver driveway that leads to an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $14,791. Nordeen Accardi, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-480-1014