This house is just over a half-mile from the Cold Spring Harbor train station. The 1943 home, with hardwood floors throughout, includes three bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. The updated eat-in kitchen, with vaulted ceilings and a skylight, features a wood-burning stove. The living room boasts a fireplace, and the dining room has French sliding glass doors that open to a brick patio in the backyard. Three bedrooms and a half-bathroom are situated on the upper level. The 0.80-acre property, which has an attached one-car garage, also includes mature gardens and original stone walls that line the property. The taxes are $10,670. Peak train rides from Cold Spring Harbor to Penn Station range from 50 to 68 minutes. A monthly ticket from the Cold Spring Harbor station, which is on the Port Jefferson branch, costs $350. Parking at the station is available for those with a Town of Huntington resident permit. Janet Lauricella and Linda Rosen, Signature Premier Properties, 516-652-6979, 516-885-8094

This high-ranch, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, is about a four-minute walk to the Seaford train station, according to Google Maps. The main level of the 1987 house includes a living room, dining room, granite eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with a full bath, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The house also has a first level with a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom, as well as a finished basement with a den, bathroom and laundry area. The 60-by-100-foot property, with an attached one-car garage, boasts a back deck with a retractable awning and a paver patio. The taxes are $12,177. It takes between 44 and 67 minutes to get from Seaford to Penn Station during peak riding hours. A monthly ticket from the Seaford train station, which is on the Babylon line, costs $297. Resident permit parking and some unrestricted parking is available at the station. Andrew Pedote, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 917-902-3125

A 0.3-mile walk is required to get from this two-bedroom Colonial to the platform of the Islip train station. The house, built in 1919, has the “feel of yesteryear with the amenities of today,” says the home’s listing agent. The staircase and woodwork are original. Modern amenities include an updated kitchen and updated bathrooms. The main level of the home also features a living room and dining room, both with newly finished hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The basement boasts a family room with a wet bar and bathroom. The 50-by-147-foot property, with taxes of $8,053, includes a back deck and shed. The monthly ticket from Islip, which is on the Montauk branch, costs $391. Peak train rides to Penn Station take between 64 to 88 minutes. Unrestricted parking is available at the Islip station. Peggy Nenos, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-4506