Golfers falling in love with these homes is par for the course. Mainly because the houses aren’t far from the course.

Some are situated alongside a fairway. Others have their own putting greens. One even has its own driving range. The homes are close enough to greens and tee boxes where it’s convenient to work on a short game and swing yet far enough where a sliced golf ball is unlikely to shatter a window. Still, if someone shouts, “Fore!” do not look up.

With the Masters Tournament in mind, which is set to tee off on April 6, here are 10 homes for sale on Long Island that would allow you to be master of the house and the course.

Laurel Hollow: $2.295 million (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/PlanOmatic) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/PlanOmatic) The owner of this six-bedroom Colonial has hosted backyard chipping and putting contests. In addition to two greens, which are flanked by four sand traps, the yard also has two tee boxes. The 2-acre property, with taxes of $24,064, also includes house with a full basement and an attached three-car garage with a 30-by-16-foot media room above it. (Donna Moran, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-935-2753)

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/PlanOmatic) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/PlanOmatic) One tee is about 55 yards from the green and the other about 80 yards, requiring shots over the in-ground pool, which the homeowner jokes is a water hazard. The homeowner, an avid golfer, limits wedge play in the backyard because “some people I know would be hitting the house all day long. You have to be a decent golfer to go hit an 80-yard shot in my backyard. Unless you’re willing to pay for the window.”

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/PlanOmatic) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/PlanOmatic) The 1990 house, with four full bathrooms, has a two-story entry with a bridal staircase. Hardwood floors run throughout the formal living room and dining room. Off the living room is a 16-by-20-foot sitting room with a fireplace. That room leads into a den, which has a fireplace and windows overlooking the pool. The granite eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, has French doors that open to a paver patio with an outdoor granite kitchen. The master bedroom features a bathroom, a fireplace and two walk-in closets. Two of the four additional bedrooms on the second floor also boast walk-in closets.

Riverhead: $557,000 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The great room in this postmodern ranch features panoramic windows that look out onto a fairway at The Vineyards Golf Club. The 2006 home, situated in the Estates at Olde Vine development, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house also features an unfinished basement and an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $10,800. (Peter Schwartz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-647-3632)

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) Sliding glass doors off the great room, which has 15-foot ceilings, open to a covered porch and a paver patio in the back of the house that overlook the bunker-lined links course. The open floor plan also includes a living room, formal dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and white cabinetry. The master bedroom, situated on the first level along with two additional bedrooms, has a walk-in closet and a marble and limestone bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. A staircase near the entry foyer leads to a semi-finished walkup attic, which has electric and plumbing.

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) Sliders off the kitchen and master bedroom also open to the patio. The homes listing agent, Peter Schwartz of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, called the course challenging and beautiful.

Sands Point: $29 million (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Giovanni D. Puglisi Photography) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Giovanni D. Puglisi Photography) Sink a hole-in-one from the roof of this Sands Point house. A personal driving range with two tee boxes is situated on the home’s rooftop lounge area. The eight-bedroom house, at 16,000-square feet, includes nine full bathrooms and four partial bathrooms. The taxes are $91,841. (Jason Friedman, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-236-6226)

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Giovanni D. Puglisi Photography) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Giovanni D. Puglisi Photography) Golfers can aim for the green about 90 yards away in the backyard below, forming what is essentially an elevated par-3. Other tee boxes are scattered around the 3.71-acre property, allowing players to practice from different lengths. Overshoot the green, though, and your shot could end up in the sand. No, not a sand trap, the home’s sandy private beach on the Long Island Sound. Or, simply take the driver out of your golf bag. “If you want, you could drive [the ball] right into the water,” says listing agent Jason Friedman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The house also includes a golf simulator room where, Friedman says, golfers can compete on courses across the country and play against fellow golfers online in a virtual match.

(Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Giovanni D. Puglisi Photography) (Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Giovanni D. Puglisi Photography) Among other features, the house includes an indoor basketball court, a steam room, a sauna, a massage room, a gym, and an indoor saltwater pool situated neat a retractable glass wall that opens to the outdoors.

Farmingdale: $669,000 (Credit: Russell Pratt) (Credit: Russell Pratt) This four-bedroom Colonial is just a few hundred feet from a famed course where Tiger Woods and many other top golfers have played. The house is down the road from Bethpage State Park, which includes five golf courses, including Bethpage Black, site of the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Open. "The U.S. Open really put Bethpage Golf Course on the map so it's a plus for a golfer," says the home's listing agent Susan McCoy of Charles Rutenberg Realty. "Plus there are nice walking trails and horse-riding. So even for someone who doesn't golf, it's nice to be near Bethpage State Park." (Susan McCoy, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-445-4520)

(Credit: Russell Pratt) (Credit: Russell Pratt) The house, built in 1975, has 2 bathrooms and a powder room. Adjacent to the entry foyer is a formal living room and formal dining room, both with hardwood floors. The 0.34-acre property also includes a semi-finished walkout basement, an attached two-car garage and two attics. The taxes are $15,441.

(Credit: Russell Pratt) (Credit: Russell Pratt) An updated eat-in kitchen opens to a family room with a fireplace. Both rooms have radiant heated flooring. Sliding glass doors off the family room open to a back deck. The master bedroom, with a private bathroom and walk-in closet is on the second floor along with three additional bedrooms.

Garden City: $4,999,999 (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty) This seven-bedroom Colonial is situated alongside the third fairway of the Garden City Golf Club, which was founded in 1899 and hosted the 1902 U.S Open. “It’s one of the oldest and most famous golf clubs,” says the home’s listing agent Bob Krener of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. The private course, Krener adds, is regularly ranked among the top 100 courses in the country and world by national golf publications. (Bob and Mary Krener, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 917-517-6518, 917-518-7205)

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Kevin J. Wohlers) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Kevin J. Wohlers) The 2002 home, with seven full bathrooms and three half-baths, includes a living room, dining room, great room and den, all with fireplaces. French doors off the den lead to a back patio with views of the fairway. The granite chef’s kitchen, which opens to a step-down den, includes white cabinetry with an integrated refrigerator, a center island with a farmhouse sink, and a butler’s pantry. Another den, with a bar, features walls of windows that look out to the third hole. The master suite also includes a fireplace, custom closets and a private balcony overlooking the course. The 1.17-acre property, with a circular driveway, also has a finished basement with a gym and an attached garage. The taxes are $85,636.

Mount Sinai: $849,000 (Credit: Aliano Real Estate) (Credit: Aliano Real Estate) This four-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom postmodern, in The Hamlet gated development, is situated along a pond and the eighth hole of the semi-private Willow Creek Golf and Country Club. The community also features a fitness center, tennis courts, restaurant and separate pools for adults and kids. The taxes are $10,775. (Dennis Consalvo, Aliano Real Estate, 631-724-1000)

(Credit: Aliano Real Estate) (Credit: Aliano Real Estate) Golf views are available from the kitchen and den, an open concept area that has a stone fireplace stretching from the floor to the 16-foot ceilings and a wall of glass with panoramic windows that look out to the golf course. Sliding glass doors off the den open to a paver patio with views of the green. The master bedroom, which includes a private bathroom and two walk-in closets, also has sliders opening to the patio. Beyond the entry foyer of the home is a formal living and dining room. The second floor includes a loft area, two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Middle Island: $329,900 (Credit: Coach Realtors/Andy Limjoco) (Credit: Coach Realtors/Andy Limjoco) In the backyard of this four-bedroom Colonial is the tee box for the second hole of the Birchwood at Spring Lake community golf course. The detached condo, built in 2003, has four bedrooms and bathrooms and a powder room. The taxes are $10,431 and the monthly homeowners association fees are $465. (Thomas Annunziato, Coach Realtors, 516-528-4658)

(Credit: Coach Realtors/Andy Limjoco) (Credit: Coach Realtors/Andy Limjoco) “From the house, you look straight down the fairway,” says listing agent Thomas Annunziato of Coach Realtors. The nine-hole course, he adds, is private to the community. The gated development offers two clubhouses, four indoor pools, two gyms, racquetball courts and tennis courts.

(Credit: Coach Realtors/Andy Limjoco) (Credit: Coach Realtors/Andy Limjoco) The main entry opens to a living room with a fireplace and 18-foot ceilings, and a dining room. Off the eat-in kitchen is a den with a glass pane door that opens to a backyard patio that overlooks the tree-lined fairway. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. It’s on the second floor along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home also includes an attached two-car garage.

Southampton: $39.5 million (Credit: The Corcoran Group/Kim Sargent) (Credit: The Corcoran Group/Kim Sargent) This Southampton home, known as Twin Peaks, has its own putting green. But it’s not in the yard, it’s on the roof. The John Kean-designed house, built in 2015, has 10 bedrooms and 14-1/2 bathrooms. The 4-acre property also includes an outdoor lounge with automatic screens and television area, a 60-by-34-foot gunite pool and pool house. There’s also a three-car garage, a tennis court and a two-bedroom guest house. (Gary DePersia and Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group, 516-380-0538, 631-702-9211)

(Credit: The Corcoran Group/Kim Sargent) (Credit: The Corcoran Group/Kim Sargent) The main house, about 15,500 square feet, includes a grand foyer that leads into a living room with a bar, a media room and library. Off the main kitchen, which is part of the great room, is a separate chef’s kitchen. Master suites on the first and second floor are among the eight bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The lower level of the home boasts a two-lane bowling alley, theater, gym, sauna, spa, wine cellar, bar and billiards room.

(Credit: The Corcoran Group/Kim Sargent) (Credit: The Corcoran Group/Kim Sargent) Accessed by a staircase on the third floor of the 15,500-square-foot home, the rooftop terrace boasts a multihole putting green and surrounding fringe allow golfers to work on their short game, all while taking in views of the Atlantic Ocean. “The [building] team thought, ‘What element is missing? We have this space and why not develop it into a destination at the house,’” says co-listing agent Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group. “They did, and it’s been well received. From that vantage point, you’re almost 40 feet off the ground and you have views to the ocean. So it’s a nice place to putt some balls, have a drink or cigar and enjoy the view.”

Hempstead: $499,900 (Credit: Century 21 Kin Realty) (Credit: Century 21 Kin Realty) This four-bedroom Tudor is just a chip shot from the Hempstead Golf and Country Club. The brick-and-stucco home, built in 1922, has three full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor. The 60-by-130-foot property also boasts a partially finished basement, an attic and a detached two-car garage. The taxes are $13,674. (Kevin Gray, Century 21 Kin Realty, 516-639-9196)

(Credit: Century 21 Kin Realty) (Credit: Century 21 Kin Realty) On the main level is a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a windowed breakfast area, a formal dining room and a parlor that Gray says could be used as a bedroom. The master bedroom, with an en suite bathroom, includes his and her closets. It’s on the second floor along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

(Credit: Century 21 Kin Realty) (Credit: Century 21 Kin Realty) Situated directly across the street from the course, the house includes a screened-in porch by the main entry where owners sit and have cocktails and look out at the golf course, says listing agent Kevin Gray of Century 21 Kin Realty. The living room and three bedrooms along the front of the house also have golf views, he adds. Also on the main level is a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a windowed breakfast area, a formal dining room and a parlor that Gray says could be used as a bedroom. The master bedroom, with an en suite bathroom, includes his and her closets. Its on the second floor along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Belle Terre: $3.999 million (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) Owners of this five-bedroom house can play golf at Bethpage Black, Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and many other renowned golf courses. And they can do it right in their basement. Thats where the golf simulator is situated. The 15,000-square foot home, with seven bathrooms and a half-bath, sits on a 2-acre lot. The property, just under a half-mile to the Long Island Sound, also includes indoor and outdoor pools, an attached four-car garage and a front yard putting green. The taxes are $45,667. (Michael Ardolino and Lisa Godt, Realty Connect USA, 631-941-4300)

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The simulator features a high-definition projection screen that allows for virtual play at 29 golf courses and 12 driving range facilities. It analyzes shot distance, ball and club speed, launch angle and other data. Golf lovers can also watch the PGA Tour in the basements home theater and bar.