Patchogue

475 Grove Ave., $749,000

After going for a swim or lounging on the wraparound deck that offers views of Patchogue Bay, head down to the basement of this five-bedroom Colonial for a steam in the sauna. The Narvi sauna features a wraparound bench that can fit up to six people, says the home’s listing agent. It’s situated in the finished basement of the house, which also includes a recreation room and a full bathroom.

The 1989 home, with 3.5 bathrooms, has a living room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights and a floating staircase that leads up to a sitting area and library with built-in bookshelves. Next to the living room is the formal dining room.

The kitchen includes a six-burner Thermador gas stove, two ovens, two dishwashers, a center island and butler’s pantry. In addition to sliding glass doors, the kitchen boasts panoramic windows and skylights. Off the kitchen is an open den area, also with sliders.

“There’s water views from basically the whole back of the house,” says Tom McGiveron of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The main level also includes a bedroom, an office with sliders leading out to the deck, and access to the attached two-car garage.

The master bedroom features a private bathroom with a walk-in shower and stand-alone tub, a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that open to an 18-by-11-foot private terrace with water views.

The backyard of the half-acre lot has an in-ground pool wrapped by Trex decking, a putting green and a pathway to the beach.

The taxes are $19,588. Tom McGiveron and Colleen Davis, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-831-9048, 631-697-8290.

Riverhead

1596 Osborne Ave., $449,800

In addition to a sauna, this four-bedroom Colonial also has a Japanese soaking tub. The all-black tub is about 5 feet by 4 feet, with walls about 5.5 inches thick, says the home’s listing agent. The tub is situated in a partially finished basement, just outside the entrance to the sauna, which has a glass door and fits one person.

The 1994 home, with 2.5 bathrooms, also features a projection screen multimedia room in the living area, which is lined with bamboo flooring. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, cork flooring and sliding glass doors. The master bedroom is on the main level, with three additional bedrooms upstairs.

A gated driveway leads to a full-length, covered porch in the front of the house. There is a heated in-ground pool and a tiki bar in the backyard of the 1.3-acre property, which backs to farmland.

“It’s very secluded from the properties around it,” says listing agent Jeremy Ryan of The Corcoran Group. “In the summertime, when the trees are full, you’re basically in your own little world back there.”

The taxes are $8,781. Jeremy Ryan, The Corcoran Group, 516-658-6895.

Merrick

2734 Covered Bridge Rd., $668,500

The sauna in this four-bedroom high-ranch was imported from Finland, says the home’s listing agent. Situated on the first level of the home, in an area currently being used as a gym, the sauna can fit two to three people. Next to the sauna is a full bathroom, which can also be accessed from the pool area outside of the house.

The first level also includes a den with a fireplace. A master suite occupies the entire third level, which was added onto the 1961 home.

The suite includes an office area, a bathroom with a Jacuzzi and shower, and a walk-in closet with a window. “It’s a very private master quarters that has its own level,” says Anna Beigelman of Exit Realty Premier.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The original master bedroom, also with one of the home’s four full bathrooms, is on the second level, along with two additional bedrooms.

Also on that floor is a living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a nook area with sliders that open to the back deck.

The 60-by-124-foot property includes a heated gunite pool and hot tub surrounded by a paver patio and new landscaping. A paver driveway and walkway leads to an attached two-car garage.

The taxes are $14,718. Anna Beigelman, Exit Realty Premier, 516-641-0754.