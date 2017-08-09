Nesconset

5 Hearthstone Lane

$799,999

The sunroom in this four-bedroom Colonial has an air conditioner, ceiling fan and heater, essentially making it a four-seasons room, says listing agent Bryan Karp of Re/Max Eastern Properties. “For 365 days a year, even when it’s snowing outside, you could be out there in that room getting the beautiful seclusion of the backyard,” Karp says. The sunroom, accessed by sliding glass doors in the den, has vaulted glass-paneled ceilings with adjustable blinds. The 12-by-16-foot room overlooks the tree-lined backyard, which includes a heated in-ground saltwater pool surrounded by a paver patio. The home, built in 2000, features 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. Beyond the entry hall are formal living and dining rooms, a den with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors run throughout the house. The master suite has tray ceilings, a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The 0.4-acre property, with taxes of $19,596, includes a partially finished basement and a two-car garage. Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571

Baldwin

746 Vivian Ct.

$529,000

A 17-by-25-foot sunroom, with electricity and heat, is situated at the back of this four-bedroom, three-bathroom high-ranch. Fully glassed on the walls and ceiling, the sunroom has UV-protective, streak-free glass, says listing agent Anthony Artale of Keller Williams Realty Greater. Sliding glass doors off the first-level family room open to the sunroom, which also features a door leading out to the backyard of the 68-by-93-foot property. The 1961 house, with hardwood flooring throughout, includes a granite eat-in kitchen, living room and formal dining room on the main level. The master bedroom includes one of the home’s three full bathrooms, one of which includes a Jacuzzi tub. The corner property, with taxes of $12,001, also features an attached two-car garage. Anthony Artale, Keller Williams Realty Greater, 516-322-0123

Mount Sinai

127 Chestnut St.

$569,990

The sunroom in this three-bedroom Colonial offers views of the one-acre property, which has a 26-foot koi pond with two waterfalls. The 18-by-24-foot four-season sunroom also features radiant heated floors, says listing agent Carol Grau of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Sliding glass doors off the sunroom open to an expansive brick patio and pergola that overlook the yard and gardens. Double glass-panel doors leads into the kitchen, which has granite countertops and a butler’s pantry. The updated home, built in 1974, includes 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms and a den with a fireplace. French doors open to the master suite, which has a separate sitting room, a 7-by-19-foot walk-in closet with his-and-her entrances, a bathroom with a walk-in shower stall, Jacuzzi tub and bidet, and sliders that open to a private balcony. The 120-by-363-foot property, with taxes of $14,138, also includes a partially finished basement, an attached one-car garage and a greenhouse. Carol Grau, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-875-2596