Dix Hills

17 W. Shoreham Dr.

$899,000

The elevator in this five-bedroom Colonial leads up to a second-floor suite that includes a living room, bedroom and a handicap-accessible bathroom. A balcony off the suite overlooks the yard, which features an in-ground heated saltwater pool, a hot tub and a cabana with a bar. The stucco home, which offers 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, was built in 1971 and fully renovated in 2007. An entrance on the side of the house, which includes a ramp, opens to a private den area where the elevator is situated on the first level. The main entry of the house, which has hardwood floors throughout, opens to a foyer flanked by a living room on one side and a formal dining room on the other. The extended eat-in kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances, features a breakfast area with sliding glass doors. A fireplace and French doors that open to a back patio adorn the family room. The master bedroom on the second floor features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The home also boasts a finished basement. A circular driveway leads to an attached two-car garage. The 0.4-acre property, on a cul-de-sac, also includes a built-in barbecue and a garden area with an electric firepit. The taxes are $18,456.

Elena Galluzzo, Long Island Professional Realty, 631-774-3333

Hewlett Harbor

167 E. Rockaway Rd.

$870,000

An oak and etched-glass door opens to a wood-paneled elevator in this four-bedroom Colonial. “Manhattan brownstone-type of attention was brought to this house,” says Jonathan Winter of Coach Realtors. Situated off the entry foyer on the main level, the elevator services three floors, from the basement to the upper foyer on the balconied second level. The home — built in 1941 and renovated about 15 years ago, Winter says — has three full bathrooms, all of which have solid granite on the floor, ceiling and walls and featured etched-glass shower doors. The granite kitchen has antique French cabinetry, Viking appliances and a center island. It leads to an “executive” dining room. A marble fireplace warms the living room of the home, which has wide-plank oak floors throughout. The home’s owner is an antique dealer, and Winter says the decorative wood paneling in the den came from the Frick Collection museum in Manhattan and was retrofitted into the house. The banister on the stairway in the house, he adds, is from an antique carousel in Europe. Next to the stairs are double wooden doors that are surrounded by bronze trim from the Metropolitan Opera House, Winter says. The master bedroom he says features a 35-foot-long walk-in closet. All ceilings on the upper level are vaulted. Described as a French country château, the mostly brick house features a slate roof. The home sits on a 0.26-acre property with a circular driveway and side driveways on each end. The home includes a full finished basement and an elevated brick patio. The taxes are $27,615.

Jonathan Winter, Coach Realtors, 516-480-7563

Selden

8 Clark St.

$424,999

Situated in the corner of the upstairs master bedroom of this Colonial is an elevator, technically a one-person lift. It leads downstairs to the kitchen, which has an entryway to a two-car garage that includes a handicap-accessible ramp. The home, built in 2000, offers four bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. A paver walkway leads to the front porch. Beyond the two-story entry foyer is an open floor plan that includes a living room with French doors, a formal dining room with sliders, a den with a gas fireplace, and the kitchen, which in addition to the elevator, has maple cabinetry and Silestone countertops. In addition to the master bedroom, which includes a full bathroom with a tiled walk-in shower, the second level boasts three additional bedrooms. The home, which includes a generator, also has an unfinished basement with eight-foot ceilings, though it is not accessed by the elevator. There is a laundry chute that leads from the master bedroom to the basement where the washer and dryer are situated. The 110-by-95-foot property includes a back patio, shed and PVC fencing. The taxes are $16,652.

Edward Sanders, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-495-0001