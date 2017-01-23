St. James

10 Pondview

$999,999

The open layout in this four-bedroom Colonial, along with the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows, make it easy to view a pond in the backyard, says listing agent Maryann Milano of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Beyond the entryway, which has 22-foot ceilings, is a family room with a wall of glass, including sliders that open to the back paver patio overlooking the large pond in the development. The living room includes a stacked-stone gas fireplace and French doors that open to an office area. The open floor plan leads into the granite kitchen, which boasts a center island, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook surrounded by panoramic windows. The dining room, with dark, stained hardwood floors, is separated by a partial wall. A loft area, which overlooks the family room and entryway, also offers pond views. The master bedroom, situated on the main level, features two walk-in closets, a bathroom and sliding glass doors that open to the back patio. Three additional bedrooms are situated on the second floor. The 2014 home, with 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, also includes a finished basement with 10-foot ceilings and a workshop. The 0.37-acre property is in the Hamlet Estates development. In addition to a clubhouse and community pool, amenities include a gym, playgrounds, tennis, basketball and boccie courts and a putting green. The taxes are $21,687 and monthly homeowners association fees are $591. Maryann Milano, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-673-6800, ext. 8928

Shirley

8 Pheasant Way

$499,900

The foyer of this four-bedroom Postmodern is flanked by a step-down living room to one side and step-down dining room to the other. The foyer, with 16-foot ceilings, also leads into an open-concept great room, which includes a den with a fireplace and a kitchen with a breakfast room. Hardwood floors line the entryway and living and dining rooms. A center island with a cooktop divides the kitchen from the den area, where panoramic windows flank a manteled fireplace. The breakfast room has two sets of floor-to-ceiling French doors, both of which open to decks in the backyard. The 2000 home features 4 1⁄2 bathrooms. The master bedroom includes dual walk-in closets and a full bathroom with his-and-her sinks, a walk-in shower and stand-alone tub. Three additional bedrooms, one of which includes its own bathroom and a walk-in closet, are on the second floor. The house includes a partially finished basement, walk-up attic and attached three-car garage. The 0.75-acre property, in the Smith Point Estates development, is a 10-minute drive to Smith Point beach. The taxes are $16,615. Gina Walter, Century 21 CorAce Realty, 631-495-3059

Westbury

2079 Stratford Dr.

$695,000

Owners of this four-bedroom split-level knocked down the wall between the kitchen and dining room to open the floor plan, says listing agent Stephen Checca of Charles Rutenberg Realty. In addition, the bedroom off the dining room was converted into an open step-down den. “That’s a tremendous benefit,” Checca says of the home’s new layout. “Young couples can see their kids watching television or playing. It’s easy to entertain. The flow of the house is dually increased because of the open floor plan.” The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and a mosaic backsplash, includes a center island breakfast bar. The home, built in 1955 and renovated in 2016, boasts three full bathrooms, one of which is in the master bedroom. In addition to the master, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are situated on the home’s upper level. Checca says that during renovations, the fourth bedroom was moved downstairs to the former den area and a bathroom was added. The home also features a finished basement with a bar. The 67-by-98-foot property, which features a new paver driveway and walkway, includes a back deck and attached two-car garage. The taxes are $11,414. Stephen Checca, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-652-8090