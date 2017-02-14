Smithtown

104 Canter Ct.

$749,000

Inside the main entry of this red brick Colonial is a two-story foyer flanked by a formal living room with a fireplace to one side and a formal dining room to the other. Hardwood floors line the first level of the 2005 home, which boasts five bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. The kitchen — with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry and center island — has sliding glass doors off the eat-in area that lead to a paver patio in the backyard. The kitchen also opens to a den area. The master bedroom includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, along with a full bathroom, are also on the upper level. The 0.46-acre property, situated on a cul-de-sac, also has a full basement and an attached two-car garage. The back of the house is sided in vinyl. The taxes are $20,282. Barbara Lenard, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-972-8333

Huntington Station

8 Todd Ct.

$469,000

The front of this fully renovated expanded Cape is finished in a white-gray brick with red hues. The home, built in 1960 and renovated in 2016, offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. “Every single thing from top to bottom has been ripped out and been redone,” says Anthony Mann of Listing Pro Realty Services. There’s more brick in the formal living room, where a full-wall red brick fireplace is situated. Dark stained hardwood floors run throughout the living room and lead into the dining room. The kitchen, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, includes a sitting area with a large panoramic window looking out to the backyard of the 0.16-acre property. Off the kitchen is a den area that includes sliding glass doors that open to the yard. Both bathrooms have been fully updated to include granite counters, tiled walls and new fixtures. A columned stoop and brick walkway adorns the front of the house, while the back features vinyl siding. The property also includes a partially finished basement, a back patio and an attached one-car garage. The taxes are $12,829. Anthony Mann, Listing Pro Realty Services, 631-972-5778

North Baldwin

866 Lincoln Ave.

$379,000

The brick and stucco exterior, and rounded front door, add to this Tudor’s old-world charm, says listing agent Tatiana Calabrese of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The house, built in 1932, offers three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Beyond the enclosed foyer, which includes a glass-paneled door, is a living room with hardwood floors and a mantled wood-burning fireplace. Off the living room is an open area that can be used as a study or office, Calabrese says. In addition to the eat-in kitchen, there’s also a formal dining room with French doors that open to a brick patio in the backyard. The master bedroom, with a private bathroom, is situated on the second level along with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. A side driveway on the 50-by-86-foot lot leads to a detached garage. The property also included a walk-up attic and an unfinished basement with an outside entrance. The taxes are $12,962. Tatiana Calabrese, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-512-9086