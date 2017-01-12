Glen Cove

12 Appletree Lane

$510,000

This three-bedroom ranch had its breezeway converted into a large family room, without compromising the garage, says listing agent Carolyn Gelb. “A lot of ranches in the area are much smaller and lose their garage when they make a family room,” Gelb says. “This house has not. And it’s situated on a wide and deep piece of property.” The house sits on a 135-by-119-foot lot. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to a bluestone patio in the backyard of the property. The house, built in 1951, also includes a living room-dining room combination with a fireplace. That area leads into an eat-in kitchen. The home has 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, both of which were updated in 2007, Gelb says. The full bathroom is included in the home’s master bedroom. The 0.37-acre property is situated in the Dosoris Woods section of Glen Cove. The taxes are $9,185. Carolyn Gelb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-359-5660

Melville

20 Giffard Way

$950,000

This five-bedroom farm ranch boasts an attached cabana with a bar that opens to a patio surrounding an in-ground pool, says listing agent Nicole Buffa of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The home, she adds, underwent a $70,000 backyard reconstruction that added a multilevel paver patio, built-in firepit and new landscaping. The 1973 home, which Buffa says was originally the largest home built in an enclave of about 300 houses in the Tuxedo Hills section of Melville, has an open floor plan with oak floors, vaulted ceilings and panoramic windows. The house includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a stone wood-burning fireplace, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and skylights. The home has 2 1⁄2 bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows line the master suite, which includes two walk-in closets and a full bathroom with his-and-her sinks. The 1.05-acre property also has a 2,000-square-foot walkout basement and an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $15,987. Nicole Buffa, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 917-617-8282

Commack

56 Wheatfield Lane

$499,000

This three-bedroom ranch features stonework on both the interior and exterior of the home, says listing agent Nicole Campisi of Laffey Real Estate. Much of the front of the house is adorned with cultured stone and cedar siding, and the den boasts a wood-burning fireplace that is set in a wall of stone. “The finishing work in the home really stands out,” Campisi says. A railing separates the sunken den, which has vaulted ceilings with a skylight, from the dining room, which opens to the living room and eat-in kitchen area. Doors off the breakfast area in the kitchen open to a backyard with an in-ground pool. The master bedroom boasts a marble bathroom. “It’s a great layout for someone who wants an open floor plan with no stairs to worry about,” Campisi says. The 0.28-acre property also includes a full basement with an outside entrance, an attached two-car garage and a shed. The taxes are $14,947. Nicole Campisi, Laffey Real Estate, 631-398-3992