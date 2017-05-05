Levittown

3576 Fams Court

$429,000

This three-bedroom ranch, with one bathroom with granite counters, has an open-concept floor plan. To the left of the foyer is a living room with hardwood floors. That flows into the formal dining room and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An door from the kitchen leads to the backyard, which features an in-ground pool surrounded by a paver patio. The home also includes an attached 1 1⁄2-car garage and a partially finished basement with a separate laundry room. The 60-by-108-foot property, with vinyl fencing, is situated mid-block on a cul-de-sac. The taxes are $10,324. George Duguette, Century 21 AA Realty, 917-331-0412

Center Moriches

78 Belleview Ave.

$440,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch was “totally redone and kind of brings the Hamptons style into Center Moriches,” says listing agent Letticia Lettieri of The Corcoran Group. Highlighting that is a family room with vaulted ceilings and exposed wood beams. Sliding glass doors off the family room open to a deck that is surrounded by privacy screens. A portion of the deck is covered by a pergola. The home, which Lettieri says was gutted in 2004, boasts a living room with a bay window and fireplace. That flows into the kitchen, which has granite counters, and the dining room, which has French doors leading to the family room and sliders that open to the deck. Originally a three-bedroom house, the wall separating two rooms was taken down to form an oversized master bedroom. The hallway leading to the bedrooms has also been widened, Lettieri says. The house, which has the option to be sold furnished, has features such as electronic blinds and Tiffany lighting. The 0.28-acre property, with taxes of $9,553, also has a full basement and an attached 1 1⁄2-car garage. Letticia Lettieri, The Corcoran Group, 631-879-2069

Huntington

28 Sheridan St.

$498,000

This ranch, which sits on a 0.18-acre property, offers three bedrooms and one bathroom. Built in 1954, the home has a kitchen that was redone within the last three years, the home’s listing agent says. It includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a center island and radiant heated flooring. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to a back patio. Hardwood floors run throughout the entry hall, living room and three bedrooms. The home, which the listing agent says has new siding and windows in the front, also includes a full basement. The property, with taxes of $9,601, features a carport and a detached one-car garage, which is set at the back of the property. Andrea Brovetto, Coach Realtors, 631-965-0296