Renting on Long Island is not cheap. But for those who prefer to rent rather than buy, there are a variety of options, including apartments, condos and whole houses. Here are 10 rental properties on Long Island for less than $3,000 per month.

Smithtown: $2,975 (Credit: George Gianakis) (Credit: George Gianakis) This raised-ranch, with four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, is available as a whole house rental. The home, which sits on a 0.35-acre property, includes a fenced-in, in-ground gunite pool and patio. Utilities are not included, but with the home’s solar panels, tenants can expect a reduced electric bill, says the homeowner, George Gianakas. The security deposit is one-month’s rent, and the lease is a minimum of one year. (George Gianakas, homeowner, 631-656-5547)

(Credit: George Gianakis) (Credit: George Gianakis) The main level of the house has a living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, formal dining room with hardwood floors and fireplace flanked by windows, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, and half-bathroom.

(Credit: George Gianakis) (Credit: George Gianakis) All four bedrooms are on the upper level, including the master, which features a full bathroom. The home, with three-zone gas heating and central air-conditioning, also includes a partial basement with an outside entrance that opens to the backyard and pool.

Rockville Centre: $2,999 (Credit: Fairfield Properties) (Credit: Fairfield Properties) This rental unit, in the Fairfield Tudor at Rockville Centre apartment building, includes two bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms. Each unit has a private entry, and the building offers assigned parking. Renters who move into this or another upper unit by May 1 will receive one month free and $100 off their rent each month, says Deborah Bohrer, the marketing director of Fairfield Properties. The security deposit is $500 and the current lease term special allows for a range of 12 to 14 months, she adds. (Fairfield Properties, 516-612-3396)

(Credit: William Busch) (Credit: William Busch) The unit features gray carpeting and paint along with base and crown molding. Marble and granite bathrooms boast a floating vanity with undermount lighting beneath the mirrors. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet.

(Credit: William Busch) (Credit: William Busch) The eat-in kitchen features flat panel cabinetry, granite flooring and countertops, and stainless steel appliances, including a French-door-styled refrigerator with freezer beneath. The unit is also equipped with a dishwasher, convection microwave and stackable washer and dryer.

Uniondale: $2,800 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This rental, with two bedrooms and one full bathroom, offers three floors of living space, plus a full finished basement. The two-family house was fully updated within the last four months, the listing agent says. Utilities, other than water, are not included. The security deposit is one month’s rent, and the lease is for a minimum of one year. (Yvette Clark Watkins and Eyston Perez, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-655-9318, 718-877-1858)

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) In addition to the living room, the main floor also has a granite eat-in kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher, and quartz countertops. Both bedrooms, each with hardwood floors, are on the second floor.

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The master bedroom offers access to a carpeted and windowed loft area on the third floor. The property, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, includes a three-car driveway and private backyard. The home includes a new water tank and boiler.

Amityville: $2,450 (Credit: Greybarn/Greybarn) (Credit: Greybarn/Greybarn) This unit, in the Greybarn luxury rental community, features one bedroom and one bathroom. On a 13-month lease, tenants receive one month free. The security deposit is one months rent. One parking spot comes with the unit and an additional space would be $50 per month. (Greybarn, 631-414-8500)

(Credit: John Muggenborg) (Credit: John Muggenborg) The open-concept layout includes a kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Wide-plank flooring runs throughout the unit, including the dining area and living room, which features a wall of windows. Indoor amenities within the community include a fitness center with a yoga room, an 18-seat theater, a billiard room, a lounge area, and a community chefs kitchen and dining room. Outdoor amenities, still under construction, will include swimming pools and other features.

Bellmore: $2,300 (Credit: Imperial Real Estate) (Credit: Imperial Real Estate) This rental, on the main level of a two-family house, features two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Utilities are an additional $300 per month. Tenants also have the option of renting the house fully furnished, from the couches and televisions to the kitchen silverware and fully stocked bar, for $2,900 a month with utilities included, the listing agent says. One- and two-year leases are considered. The security deposit is one months rent. (Mercedes Daniels-Reed, Imperial Real Estate, 516-425-6015 Imperial Real Estate)

(Credit: Imperial Real Estate) (Credit: Imperial Real Estate) The layout includes a living room with an electric fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room with sliders opening to a patio. The master bedroom boasts two double closets and a half bathroom. The home also includes a basement with a brand new washer and dryer. Tenants have use of the backyard, which includes a koi pond. Street parking is available.

Bohemia: $2,600 (Credit: One Realty) (Credit: One Realty) This whole house rental features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Tenants also have the option of having access to a separate wing of the house, which includes a den with a fireplace and a fourth bedroom with a bathroom, and increases the rent to $3,500. One- and two-year leases are available and the security deposit is two months rent. Landscaping is included, utilities are not. (Patrick Curtis, One Realty, 516-459-4438)

(Credit: One Realty) (Credit: One Realty) The roughly 2,500-square foot ranch features a living room with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings with skylights. A brand new eat-in kitchen includes granite countertops and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. The house, with a new heating and air conditioning system, also includes a full basement with a washer and dryer.

Mineola: $2,965 (Credit: Lalezarian Properties) (Credit: Lalezarian Properties) This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is situated in the One Third Avenue luxury rental apartment building, which opened in June. The security deposit varies depending on credit and leases range from one to three years. Each unit comes with a parking space, with a second spot available for $100 per month. (One Third Avenue, 516-746-6633)

(Credit: Lalezarian Properties) (Credit: Lalezarian Properties) Dark oak hardwood floors run throughout the main living space. The kitchen, which overlooks the living room, boasts ceramic tile floors, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional amenities in the building, which is one block from the Mineola train station, include a fitness center, an indoor pool and sauna, a 50,000-square-foot roof deck with barbecue grills, and a roof lounge with a gourmet kitchen that is available for residents to reserve for private parties.

(Credit: Lalezarian Properties) (Credit: Lalezarian Properties) The bathroom is adorned with floo- to-ceiling porcelain tile. In addition to a washer and dryer in the unit, each floor of the building has a laundry room.

Stony Brook: $2,600 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This fully renovated ranch, which offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, is available as a whole house rental. The home sits on a .35-acre property, with all landscaping included. The lease is one year and the security deposit is one months rent. The tenant pays 75 percent of the utilities, the listing agent says. (William Tarantola, Coach Realtors, 516-236-6178)

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. One of the homes two updated bathrooms is situated in the master bedroom.

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) The open floor plan includes a living and dining room with oversized sliding glass doors that open to a paver patio. The home also includes a washer and dryer and a private driveway.

Oyster Bay: $2,500 (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) This whole house rental, which sits on a 50-by-150-foot lot, offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property includes a fenced backyard and a private driveway that leads to an attached one-car garage. The security deposit is one months rent and the lease is a minimum of a year. Utilities are not included. (Michael Clay, Realty Connect USA, 516-864-9459)

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The living room features a manteled fireplace. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are situated on the upper level.

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The lower level includes a laundry room and an entrance to the attached garage.

Southold: $2,800 (Credit: North Fork Real Estate) (Credit: North Fork Real Estate) This farmhouse, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, is available as a whole house rental. For tenant use, the property also includes an in-ground pool, a back deck, a private driveway and a separate home office area with an outside entrance. The security deposit is two months' rent and the lease is a minimum of one year. Utilities are not included. Kristen Rishe, North Fork Real Estate, 631-765-6000

(Credit: North Fork Real Estate) (Credit: North Fork Real Estate) A full-length enclosed porch, with paneled windows and French doors, lines the front of the house. The living room features a fireplace and French doors that open to the dining room.