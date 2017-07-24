Shirley

43 Roneck Ct.

$450,000

This two-bedroom Contemporary, at the end of a deepwater canal that flows into the bay, offers panoramic water views from both the front and back of the house, says listing agent Patti Texeira of Coach Realtors. The 0.17-acre property, she adds, is on the last block before Smith Point beach and a marina. “You can walk over to the beach rather than having to deal with the parking,” Texeira says. The 1990 house, which includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, has vaulted ceilings with skylights throughout. Off the eat-in kitchen are sliding glass doors that open to a deck overlooking the water. The main level also features a living room with hardwood floors, a formal dining room and a full bathroom. The master suite, which includes a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, is on the upper level along with a guest room and full bath. The property, with taxes of 12,095, includes an attached one-car garage and 60 feet of bulkhead. The taxes are $12,095. Patti Texeira, Coach Realtors, 631-445-2119

Freeport

248 Garfield St.

$464,900

This high-ranch, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, sits on a canal that is just east of the Nautical Mile. The eat-in kitchen overlooks the dining room, which has sliding glass doors that open to a multilevel deck overlooking the water. “There are beautiful views from each level of the deck, so you can sit outside and watch the water,” says listing agent Gus Lafkas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In addition to the living room on the main level, there is a family room on the first floor that has sliders opening to the deck. The 1976 house, which sits on a 53-by-125-foot property at the end of a cul-de-sac, also has an attached two-car garage and a bulkhead that could fit two boats, Lafkas says. The taxes are $16,612. Gus Lafkas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-445-0657

Massapequa

34 Pirates Cove

$419,990

This two-story home, which backs to the open bay, is in a neighborhood that’s on something of a private island, says listing agent Dan Adams of Keller Williams Realty Elite. Pirates Cove, he says, is accessed by a small bridge that crosses over a canal. The house, built in 1921, offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The main level of the home includes a living room with vaulted ceilings, sliding glass doors and a fireplace. There’s also a dining area and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom and a small bedroom/office are also on the first floor. On the upper level is a loft bedroom that features sliders opening to a private deck overlooking the water. Taxes on the 40-by-217-foot property are $7,897. Dan Adams, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 516-221-2172