A nearly 5.7-acre portion of New England coal baron Samuel Peters’ 300-acre Windholme estate in Islip, now listed for $3.1 million, contains a 5,720-square-foot main home as well attractions for sailors and equestrians alike.

Bulkheads, a T-dock and a 25-by 50-foot boat slip are found along 272 feet of Champlin Creek waterfront, says Steven Rainone of Netter Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Irene Lockel. Stables, a pole barn, tack room, wash stall, paddocks and corrals are a short distance from the water as well.

“It hits all the buttons, and with the ultimate of privacy because it abuts the Seatuck Nature Preserve,” Rainone says. “The privacy factor is remarkable, and the boating is outstanding.”

The original portion of the five-bedroom home with four full and two half-baths was built in 1910 as the Windholme estate’s auto garage, according to architect Alfred Hopkins’ 1913 book, “Modern Farm Buildings.”

Its use as a residence began in the mid-1920s, according to an appraisal. In 1995 a kitchen with oak floors, granite countertops, center island and breakfast nook and a family/great room were added.

The current attached garage has room for six cars and sufficient height to install lifts for additional capacity, Rainone says.

In its previous use, the foyer was a car wash, and an adjacent, two-story octagonal room was the chauffer’s quarters. A machine shop became the living room, according to an article written for a recent Islip Historical Society’s Holiday House Tour.

The auto garage is one of several Windholme service buildings that were later repurposed. A brick guest cottage with a loft, living room, kitchen, bedroom and two baths was previously an icehouse, Rainone says.

A creamery became a workout room with a hot tub and showers, while a frame barn was transformed into a cabana with French doors overlooking the 16-by-32-foot in-ground gunite pool. It contains a kitchenette, changing room and bathroom.