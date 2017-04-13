A former masonic temple in Islip is the site of a new, modern rental building developed by the owners of several popular Long Island restaurants.

Meridian Lofts is a project from the Bohlsen Restaurant Group, which owns the Tellers restaurant across Main Street from the historic temple building, as well as Verace in Islip, Prime in Huntington and Monsoon in Babylon.

While the company owns other apartment and medical office buildings, Meridian Lofts is the company’s first residential construction job.

The 10 apartments will begin renting May 1, says Kurt Bohlsen, who co-owns Bohlsen Restaurant Group with his brother, Michael.

There are five studios, three one-bedroom apartments, and one- and two-bedroom duplexes.

This artist's rendering shows an interior of an apartment in a former Masonic temple in Islip. Photo Credit: Bohlsen Restaurant Group

The studios come furnished with murphy beds and tables, and all apartments have in-unit washing machines and dryers and dishwashers. Rents start around $2,000 a month.

The company left the historic facade of the building, constructed with tall columns in the mid-1800s as a post office, and created modern, loft-like apartments with beamed ceilings, sleek white kitchens and spiral staircases in the duplexes.

“Our properties are all different styles,” Bohlsen says. “It certainly matches the level of finishes in our other places. We have put so much time and effort into the look.”