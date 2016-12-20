After selling a property in East Hampton, Joy Behar has purchased a new home in Sag Harbor. The co-host of ABC’s “The View” closed on a four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom traditional home for $4.75 million in August, according to recently released public records.
The 0.65-acre property, which had been listed for $4.695 million with Pamela Walsh of Town & Country Real Estate, has a separate cottage and a gunite pool.
Behar sold her 4,000-square-foot East Hampton home earlier this year. It had been listed for $3.8 million, with the price later cut to $3.45 million. She had purchased the home for $2.875 million in 2012, according to property records.PhotosPeek inside celebrities' LI homesPhotosPeek inside LI's most lavish homesPhotosThe most expensive houses for sale in Suffolk
Behar could not be reached for comment.
