Set on 2.59 elevated acres, this circa-1919 Harrie Lindeberg-designed manor house in Lattingtown listed for $3.2 million might catch you in its web — literally.

On the front door of the home, a screen features a spiderweb design that forms a symbolic barrier between shelter and nature, according to an analysis by the architects Bentel and Bentel.

“There is a cricket for good luck and a butterfly for the cycle of life, rebirth and spring,” Lisa Eastman, a sales associate at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate, says. Christina Porter is the listing agent.

Built as a summer home for First National Bank President Jackson Reynolds, original features include intricate architectural details and seven fireplaces. Lindeberg was a prolific estate builder and Stanford White protégé, who assisted on White’s James L. Breese House in Southampton.

A foyer flows to a living room with a fireplace. A library has a fireplace and multiple doors to the property, which contains a central courtyard, English-style formal gardens, an in-ground, heated, gunite swimming pool, extensive patios and a dining terrace.

Elsewhere, there is a family room and a butler’s pantry. The eat-in stainless-steel kitchen features white cabinets, pendant lights and a large island. A formal dining room includes a fireplace and a circular breakfast nook with a curved wall of windows.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a full en-suite bath, a dressing room and a terrace, as well as an additional three bedrooms and two baths. The third floor has two bedrooms and a full bath.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

There is additional living space above an extended three-car garage, which has a den, a living room, an eat-in kitchen, a laundry room, two bedrooms and two full baths, Porter says.