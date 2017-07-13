Long Island home prices jumped last month as scarce inventory gave sellers the upper hand, new reports show.
In Suffolk County, the median price for a closed home sale was $365,000 in June, a 7.4 percent annual gain, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. In Nassau County, the median price increased by 5.7 percent, to $505,000.
Buyers are finding a scant supply of homes for sale, which is driving up prices. The number of listings dropped by 15.6 percent year-over-year, to 12,879.
The number of closed transactions fell by 3.5 percent in Suffolk and 3.3 percent in Nassau, compared with the same period a year ago.
At that pace of sales, it would take 4.9 months in Suffolk and 4.3 months in Nassau to sell all homes listed for sale. A balanced real estate market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes, real estate brokers say.
In an indication that current home shoppers may be gravitating to Suffolk’s more affordable housing market, the number of contract signings increased year-over-year by 7.5 percent in Suffolk and 0.5 percent in Nassau last month.
