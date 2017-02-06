This home in Montauk brings an Adirondack feel to the beach community. Built by Lindal, a Seattle-based company that specializes in cedar homes, it is on the market for $1.175 million.

The ceilings are made of cedar, and floor-to-ceiling windows take in the nearly one-acre wooded property.

“They are sort of unusual to the area because they don’t look like beach houses,” says listing agent Theresa Eurell of Town & Country Real Estate of the cedar houses.

The home is in the Hither Woods section, filled with trees but two blocks from the ocean.

“It was definitely a good choice for the area because I think you would find these mostly in the mountains,” Eurell says.

The home was built in 1989 as a three-bedroom residence and the owners added a wing with a fourth bedroom suite in 2007 using the same company. It has a finished lower level and a two-car garage, Eurell says.