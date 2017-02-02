The sunroom in this Lloyd Harbor Colonial, listed for $2.749 million, offers views of Caumsett State Park, says the home’s listing agent.

Off the family room and formal living room, the sunroom has vaulted ceilings, panoramic windows and French doors that open to a backyard.

The house, which backs the park, sits on two acres of flat property and “overlooks the meadow and you can see all sorts of wildlife,” says Donna Moran, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The five-bedroom house, built in 2004, has five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The newly done master bathroom has radiant heated floors, a walk-in shower with no doors, a free-standing tub and a double vanity. The master bedroom also includes a gas fireplace and his and hers walk-in closets with custom shelving.

A stone fireplace, flanked by a wall of glass with French doors, is located in the family room. The formal living room also features a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen, with Thermador and Sub-Zero stainless steel appliances, includes a center island with a sink and a butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The home, which has a whole-house speaker system, includes a basement with a home theater with a projection screen and game room.

The backyard, with a bluestone patio, has an in-ground saltwater pool. The yard, which Moran says features new exterior lighting and landscaping, also includes an outdoor kitchen with a grill, refrigerator and sink.

The taxes are $43,075.