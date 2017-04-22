Want to have the feeling of being transported to the Mediterranean Sea but live off the Long Island Sound? If so, Villa Marina, built in 2016 overlooking Huntington Bay in Lloyd Harbor, awaits. The asking price is $11.8 million.

Designed by Irene Ioffe, principal of Granoff Architects in Greenwich, Connecticut, the home was built for world travelers who loved the access to the waters, says listing agent Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The owners are selling it because “they are not utilizing it as much as they thought they would be,” she adds.

The manse, which sits on two acres that includes 400 feet of shoreline with deeded dock rights, has high ceilings, soaring windows, hardwood floors, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, four fireplaces and vintage Murano glass light fixtures.

The front courtyard boasts an arched two-story glass entrance, tall European-style windows, wrought iron balustrades, clay Spanish tile roofing and decorative chimney tops. The courtyard is flanked on either side by two matching wings: an attached three-car garage and a heated indoor pool with a barrel ceiling and arched doors and windows. The pool, with Jerusalem limestone floors and a wall tile mosaic centerpiece, has access to a sauna and a bathroom.

This property is located at the entrance of Huntington Harbor and offers vistas of Huntington Bay, with the Huntington Harbor Lighthouse in the distance.

Want to have the feeling of being transported to the Mediterranean Sea but live in modern ultra luxury off the Long Island Sound? If so, the opulent Villa Marina, built in 2016 overlooking Huntington Bay in Lloyd Harbor, awaits. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate Want to have the feeling of being transported to the Mediterranean Sea but live in modern ultra luxury off the Long Island Sound? If so, the opulent Villa Marina, built in 2016 overlooking Huntington Bay in Lloyd Harbor, awaits. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The rear of the home has two large granite floor verandas, a patio, second-floor balconies and a deck that provide vantage points for sailboat watching.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Design elements inspired by 20th century art nouveau and art deco styles are exemplified in the two-story foyer’s intricately inlaid marble floors with crafted wrought iron filigree entrance doors and staircase balustrade.

The house has a geothermal air-conditioning system and high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption.