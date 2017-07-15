A Mount Sinai log cabin dating back to 1930 was once a part of an artists and writers colony built during the hamlet’s early development, its listing agent says. The one-bedroom, one-bath home is listed for $198,900.
The house is set on a 50-by-200-foot lot. Its four rooms include a living room with cathedral ceilings and a skylight.
“It’s a rare, old-fashioned log cabin cottage that’s been preserved with some modern amenities,” says listing agent Linda Albo of the Albo Agency.
The home contains an eat-in kitchen with tile floors. Pine walls and hardwood floors are found throughout the home, which also features a porch and fireplace.
Updates include a two-year-old full bath and a new hot water heater. The residence includes a full, unfinished basement and has oil heat.
