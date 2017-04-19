The master suite in this 4,800-square-foot waterfront Long Beach manse listed for $1.699 million features a circular sitting room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bay, its listing agent says.
The suite has 20-foot ceilings, a full en-suite bathroom, two walk-in closets, an office alcove and access to a private waterfront second-story balcony. It is part of a six-bedroom, 3 ½-bath stucco home built in 1948, says listing agent Joyce Coletti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
“It’s almost the entire top floor,” she says. “It’s probably the biggest master I’ve seen in Long Beach.”
Water views are found throughout the residence, which features a first-floor great room encompassing a combined living/dining room and a new eat-in kitchen with a Viking stove and quartz countertops among its amenities, Coletti says.
The great room opens through sliding doors to a Trex composite backyard deck. Elsewhere on the first floor, there is a den, two bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
In addition to the master suite, the second floor has three additional bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. The home is equipped with central air conditioning
The property includes 60 feet of waterfront, a one-car attached garage and a dock.
