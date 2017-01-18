A dwindling supply of homes drove up Long Island home prices last month, a new report shows.
In Nassau County, the median home price was $470,000 in December, up 8 percent compared with a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Wednesday.
In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $336,000, a year-over-year increase of 3.4 percent.
The number of closed transactions fell year-over-year by 2.4 percent in Nassau and rose by 3.7 percent in Suffolk. At the current pace of sales, it would take 3.7 months to sell all the homes listed for sale in Nassau. In Suffolk, it would take 4.6 months. A sellers’ market has less than a six- to eight-month supply of homes, brokers say.
Across the Island, 10,420 homes were listed for sale last month, 23 percent fewer than in December 2015. The last time supply was so low was in December 2002. By contrast, in December 2007 — at the start of the 2007-2009 recession — there were more than 26,000 homes on the market.
